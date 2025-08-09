Neola Robinson's crime - A detailed case overview 

In May 2010, the quiet town of Pelican Bay, Texas, became the backdrop for a chilling crime. Neola Robinson, then 62, murdered her husband, Ervin "Shorty" Robinson, a 57-year-old welder. The couple’s turbulent marriage, marked by public arguments and threats, culminated in Ervin’s death by strangulation.
Neola Robinson buried his body in their front yard, claiming he had left with another woman. For three years, she maintained this story until a Texas Ranger’s investigation and her confession in 2013 exposed the truth.
The case, which shocked neighbors due to its audacity, led to Neola’s 18-year prison sentence in 2014. For more details, watch Snapped season 23, episode 21, re-aired on Oxygen on August 8, 2025, also available on Peacock.
The crime of Neola Robinson
On May 31, 2010, Neola Robinson killed her husband, Ervin, in their mobile home in Pelican Bay, Texas. The couple, married for three years, had a history of domestic disputes. Weeks earlier, on May 22, Neola publicly threatened Ervin at a local bar, stating he would “be missing body parts” if he returned home. That night, police responded to a disturbance at their residence after Neola locked Ervin out.
According to her 2013 confession to Texas Ranger Clair Barnes, an argument escalated on May 31. Neola claimed she sprayed a chemical in Ervin’s eyes and cut his hand with a knife.
She found him dead the next morning in a chair, dragged his body on an air mattress, and buried him in a pre-dug hole in their front yard. The pre-dug hole was originally intended for waterline repairs, as per the Dallas entertainment enterprise.
However, an autopsy revealed Ervin died of strangulation, with damage to his thyroid cartilage. One of Neola’s boyfriends claimed she admitted to slitting Ervin’s throat, though this conflicted with the autopsy. She also forged Ervin’s checks post-murder, as per CBS News.
Investigation and breakthrough
Ervin was reported missing on June 16, 2010, by his employer after failing to appear at work. Neola Robinson’s claim that he left with another woman raised suspicions, as he left behind his vehicle, motorcycle, and belongings, uncharacteristic for the reliable welder.
Initial searches of their home revealed a bloodstain in the bathroom and a cleaned kitchen, contrasting with its prior cluttered state, according to Dallas entertainment enterprise.
A disturbed patch of dirt in the front yard was dismissed after Neola said it was a dog’s grave. The case stalled until June 2013, when Texas Rangers, led by Clair Barnes, reopened it following a tip, possibly from Neola’s boyfriend. Witnesses confirmed Neola’s threats, including a bar statement about “getting rid of one man."
On July 13, 2013, Neola confessed during an interview and led authorities to Ervin’s body, buried 15 inches deep in the yard. Bank records showing forged checks and debit card use further implicated her. The exhumation on July 15, 2013, confirmed the case’s grim reality, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Legal proceedings and outcome
On July 13, 2013, Neola Robinson was arrested and charged with murder, then booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond. More than a year later, on September 15, 2014, just before her trial was set to begin, Robinson accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors, avoiding a jury trial before Judge Robb Catalano, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Neola Robinson pleaded guilty to murder and received an 18-year prison sentence, with parole eligibility after nine years. As part of the deal, a separate charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed. Robinson was sent to the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas, and became eligible for parole in July 2022.
Public records, however, do not confirm whether she has been released, as per the Dallas News.
Prosecutors said the plea reflected the strength of the case against her, supported by her own confession, autopsy findings, and witness accounts detailing her threats and financial misconduct.
