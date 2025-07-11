Who is Ruby Tuesday Matthews? All about influencer and family as fiancé plead guilty on drunk driving charges

Ruby Tuesday Matthews and her fiancé, Shannan Dodd, have reportedly pleaded guilty to drunk driving charges. Dodd is set to undergo sentencing on August 6, 2025.
Ruby Tuesday Matthews is a lifestyle and fashion influencer with over 260,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares posts about her life with her fiancé and kids, along with posts about her outfits and brands. She has three kids - sons Rocket (9) and Mars (8) with ex-partner Ryan Heywood and daughter Holiday (2) with Dodd.
As per the Daily Mail, Matthews and Dodd have pleaded guilty to mid-range drunk driving and driving with an expired licence in Mullumbimby Local Court. Dodd will go through the Traffic Offender Program before his sentencing on August 6, 2025. He was represented by Solicitor John D. Weller, who specializes in driving offences and drug-related crimes, in court.
Notably, Matthews and Dodd got engaged in June 2021, just a few months after going public with their relationship. They welcomed their daughter Holiday in September 2022.
Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently revealed she's taking CBD gummies
Ruby Tuesday Matthews lives in a bungalow with Shannon Dodd and her three kids. They often post photos and videos of their everyday life and holidays.
In some Instagram stories posted in June, Matthews shared that she is taking cannabidiol (CBD) gummies to help her raise the three kids. In the videos, she showed her kids either chatting or playing around while she looked exhausted. The video started with her saying,
"What is life today?"
Then, one of her sons tried to get her to make a face. Matthews opened a pack of CBD gummies from Hemp Farmacy, as the other son whispered in her ear,
"I'm not talking."
Matthews replies that he just did. She added while taking out a gummy,
"Lord help me. You all need this to get through life."
She also handed a gummy to Shannon Dodd and popped a couple herself, as said,
"I swear to God if we didn't have these."
Hemp Farmacy claims that these gummies help customers relax, bring a sense of calm, and release tension. It also helps in improving sleep. Moreover, these gummies are "non-psychoactive CBD", leading to no high.
Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently shared her daughter Holiday's tooth accident
In April this year, Ruby Tuesday Matthews shared a bloody incident that happened with her daughter, Holiday. She revealed that the two-year-old broke her tooth after she smacked her face into a wall in the bathroom.
Ruby shared an image of her bloodied white t-shirt on her Instagram stories, explaining the entire incident in the caption. She also wrote,
“Hot tip, if any child ever loses or snaps a tooth, put it straight into milk. If you can, push the teeth back into place immediately before swelling occurs. Off to the dentist this morning.”
She further wrote how Holiday was really brave during the incident and the visit to the dentist, but it is heartbreaking to see her lose a tooth.
