Who is Ruby Tuesday Matthews? All about influencer and family as fiancé plead guilty on drunk driving charges

Ruby Tuesday Matthews and her fiancé, Shannan Dodd, have reportedly pleaded guilty to drunk driving charges. Dodd is set to undergo sentencing on August 6, 2025.

Ad

Ruby Tuesday Matthews is a lifestyle and fashion influencer with over 260,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares posts about her life with her fiancé and kids, along with posts about her outfits and brands. She has three kids - sons Rocket (9) and Mars (8) with ex-partner Ryan Heywood and daughter Holiday (2) with Dodd.

As per the Daily Mail, Matthews and Dodd have pleaded guilty to mid-range drunk driving and driving with an expired licence in Mullumbimby Local Court. Dodd will go through the Traffic Offender Program before his sentencing on August 6, 2025. He was represented by Solicitor John D. Weller, who specializes in driving offences and drug-related crimes, in court.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Matthews and Dodd got engaged in June 2021, just a few months after going public with their relationship. They welcomed their daughter Holiday in September 2022.

Also Read: Corey2U gets thrown to the ground after getting caught by YourRAGE trying to sell latter's $250,000 chain

Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently revealed she's taking CBD gummies

Ad

Ruby Tuesday Matthews lives in a bungalow with Shannon Dodd and her three kids. They often post photos and videos of their everyday life and holidays.

In some Instagram stories posted in June, Matthews shared that she is taking cannabidiol (CBD) gummies to help her raise the three kids. In the videos, she showed her kids either chatting or playing around while she looked exhausted. The video started with her saying,

Ad

"What is life today?"

Then, one of her sons tried to get her to make a face. Matthews opened a pack of CBD gummies from Hemp Farmacy, as the other son whispered in her ear,

"I'm not talking."

Matthews replies that he just did. She added while taking out a gummy,

"Lord help me. You all need this to get through life."

She also handed a gummy to Shannon Dodd and popped a couple herself, as said,

Ad

"I swear to God if we didn't have these."

Hemp Farmacy claims that these gummies help customers relax, bring a sense of calm, and release tension. It also helps in improving sleep. Moreover, these gummies are "non-psychoactive CBD", leading to no high.

Also Read: What is the Sarah Grace Patrick controversy? New twist in the tale emerges as TikToker's video goes viral

Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently shared her daughter Holiday's tooth accident

Ad

In April this year, Ruby Tuesday Matthews shared a bloody incident that happened with her daughter, Holiday. She revealed that the two-year-old broke her tooth after she smacked her face into a wall in the bathroom.

Ruby shared an image of her bloodied white t-shirt on her Instagram stories, explaining the entire incident in the caption. She also wrote,

“Hot tip, if any child ever loses or snaps a tooth, put it straight into milk. If you can, push the teeth back into place immediately before swelling occurs. Off to the dentist this morning.”

Ad

She further wrote how Holiday was really brave during the incident and the visit to the dentist, but it is heartbreaking to see her lose a tooth.

Also Read: What happened to CaseOh? Streamer's mother gives health update amid recent hiatus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More