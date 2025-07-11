Corey2U gets thrown to the ground after getting caught by YourRAGE trying to sell latter's $250,000 chain

Twitch streamer Corey2U was recently involved in a physical altercation with FaZe Clan member Joshua "YourRAGE's" security after attempting to sell the latter's diamond chain without his permission. With YourRAGE recently undergoing double knee surgery and currently in recovery, Corey2U had been acting as his "caretaker" at the FaZe House.

However, Core2U allegedly went through his belongings and decided to take his diamond chain to the pawn shop to sell it. Corey2U had been broadcasting the entire matter live on Twitch before getting tackled to the ground by YourRAGE's security person while at the shop.

"Where the chain at?": YourRAGE's security throws Corey2U to the ground to recover $250,000 chain

YourRAGE underwent double knee surgery in June 2025. The surgery is known to require long recovery times, taking anywhere from half a year to a full year. Subsequently, Corey2U, a relatively up-and-coming streamer, was anointed by the FaZe Clan member to cover him for these few days.

Seemingly, Corey2U misused the access he had to YourRAGE's room and decided to steal his $250,000 chain. After throwing Corey2U to the ground, YourRAGE's security exclaimed:

"Where the chain at? Where the f**k the chain at? Where the keys at, give me the keys. Where the keys at?"

While being manhandled by the security guard, Corey2U gives up the location of the chain, stating:

"It's in my DoorDash bag! My DoorDash! My DoorDash!"

The security guard was then seen trying to rip open Corey2U's outfit to see if he had been hiding the chain underneath it. He eventually pointed out the location of the DoorDash bag, stating:

"Bro, it's right there behind you, man. I'm just trolling, bro! I'm literally just trolling."

In response, YourRAGE sarcastically replied:

"Alright troll, alright, script. No, good script. Good script. Good content. Good content."

In July 2023, YourRAGE revealed that he required surgery after an MRI Scan revealed "full thickness cartilage defect." Subsequently, the streamer's surgery had involved him supposedly getting his kneecap opened up to allow for a transplant of donated cartilage.

