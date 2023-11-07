Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Where is Norman Clark now?

Norman Clark was the main suspect in the 2011 murder of his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Brittany Eldridge. According to The Cinemaholic, Britanny was almost nine months pregnant with her and Norman's son, Ezekial "Zeke" Owen at the time of her death. Norman was arrested in connection to the murders of Brittany and Zeke.

Brittany's body was found in her house on December 13, 2011, n*ked and with multiple stab wounds on her neck along with strangulation marks. While her ex-boyfriend was suspected of the murder, the case was dropped after two mistrials. The Cinemaholic reported that Norman Clark is currently living in Starhurst Drive in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Britanny Elridge's brutal murder and Norman Clark's murder trial were shown in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season seven episode two. Titled Deadly Circumstances, the episode is set to be re-aired on November 7, 2023.

The official synopsis of the Dateline episode reads:

"The story of the brutal 2011 murder of a 25-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Featuring an interview with the prime suspect."

Norman Clark will be appearing for his exclusive interview on Brittany Eldridge's murder case for the Dateline episode.

Who is Norman Clark and where is he now?

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode will feature an interview with Norman Clark about the murder of his 25-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend, Brittany Eldridge.

The 28-year-old was an employee at Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, which was also where Brittany worked. He was the father of Brittany's unborn child, Ezekiel "Zeke" Owen. Norman was also the one who initiated the search for Brittany when she didn't turn up for work on December 13, 2011. The Cinemaholic reported that Brittany was set to work till the day she gave birth.

While Brittany Eldridge had been married to Tery Eldridge, the couple separated after news of her affair with Norman was made public. She moved out of the house she shared with Tery and into an apartment at the Cross Creek apartment complex off Western Avenue in Knoxville. This was where her body was found on December 13, 2011.

When Brittany didn't show up for work, Norman called her mother Robin Owens to check up on her. Upon reaching Brittany's apartment, Robin found it to be in disarray and soon Brittany's n*ked, body which had strangulation marks and stab wounds was found. An autopsy was conducted and it revealed that the cause of death for both Brittany and Zeke was asphyxiation.

As the investigation began, the police gathered evidence against Norman Clark who had an alibi in the case. Brittany's friend, Allison Brockhoff, confirmed that the couple were due to have a conversation about their future and the baby. This was confirmed with three text messages sent out from Brittany's phone.

When police interrogated Norman with Brittany's call records he told them that he had an alibi showing him at Leann Hawn’s place at the time of the murder. Leann confirmed seeing him at around 10 pm on the night of the murder.

Clark in the Dateline episode (Image via NBC)

The investigation also found out that Norman had been going out with a string of women, all of whom were unaware of each other and of Brittany. His phone records also placed him in an area close to Brittany's apartment on the night of the murder. It was also revealed that his phone was turned off at around 9:06 pm that night.

Norman Clark was arrested in May 2014 and charged with four counts of murder including first-degree murder of Brittany Eldridge and her unborn child. Owing to a lack of DNA evidence, in the first trial, the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict and it was declared a mistrial. The second trial, which took place in 2017, was also a mistrial after a hung jury couldn't convict Norman.

The Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced in January 2018 that there would not be a third trial unless there is new evidence from the Knoxville Police Department.

As mentioned earlier, the case will be featured on the re-airing of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on November 7, 2023