"People like this need to be made a global example": Andrew Tate voice recording and texts sparks mass outrage online

As Andrew Tate spends time in Romanian detention alongside his brother Tristan Tate, a woman has come forward with receipts claiming that she was r*ped by the “alpha-male” influencer. In an exclusive exposé by Vice, a victim revealed that Andrew boasted about s*xually assaulting her in an audio message. Following the article’s release, netizens have expressed shock over the findings.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of s*xual assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

Prior to Tate’s recent arrest, the influencer was put behind bars in 2015 after being accused of rape in the UK. This came after investigators found a message written by Andrew, where he told a victim and ex-girlfriend “I love r*ping you.”

In another concerning audio clip received by the victim from Andrew Tate, the latter said:

“Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I f**king loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why? I am one of the most dangerous men on this planet. Sometimes you forget exactly how lucky you were to get f**ked by me. Would you rather me pin you down and make you do things you didn’t like, or would you rather f**k --?"

The influencer also said:

"You didn’t like that I was thinking I can do whatever I want to you… I’m the smartest person on this f**king planet. Are you seriously offended I strangled you a little bit? You didn’t f**king pass out. Chill the f**k out, Jesus Christ. I thought you were cool.”

Amelia, the victim whose name has been changed for the sake of her security, revealed that the alleged r*pe took place in 2013. She filed a complaint against the influencer in 2015, six months after the alleged assault. It went on to be investigated by the Hertfordshire police who were aware that Andrew Tate had allegedly r*ped two other women. However, the case was only taken up by the Crown Prosecution Service in 2019 where they unfortunately declined to prosecute the suspect.

What exactly happened between Andrew Tate and Amelia?

Amelia revealed to Vice that the alleged r*pe took place in November 2013 after the two had been dating for over two weeks.

She went on to add that the two began kissing on Tate’s bed when he began taking her clothes off and suddenly laid down on the bed and said- “I’m just debating whether I should r*pe you or not.”

Amelia added:

“Within an instant, he changed who he was. He wasn’t the same Andrew that I knew, that was funny, that would make me laugh… it was like his eyes went, and I didn’t have a clue who that person was.”

She went on to reveal that he began strangling her and forcing her to take her pants off by yelling- “take the f**king trousers off, b***h.”

The victim went on to add that Andrew Tate coerced her to say his name while she was allegedly being raped. She also revealed that Andrew said- “say my name otherwise I’ll kill you.”

Amelia also received jarring texts from the influencer. After the two separated, the latter sent her a voice note where he said- “Sometimes you forget exactly how lucky you were to get f**ked by me.”

He also wrote in a text message- “You were my wh*re when I had my hands on you.”

In another text message, Andrew Tate said- “When ur under my control, I do whatever I please.”

Netizens react to Andrew Tate's messages to Amelia

Internet users were disgusted by the messages sent by the 36 year old influencer. Many rallied for his arrest. A few reactions to the latest exposé read:

Why did the CPS decline to prosecute Andrew Tate?

The victim revealed that the CPS took the decision not to prosecute Tate as there was an “ounce of doubt in the case.”

Law enforcement were not confident in the case as the victim had consensual s*x with Andrew following the alleged r*pe. However, experts in the field of s*xual violence commented on the matter and conferred that it was not abnormal for Amelia to voluntarily get intimate with Andrew after the alleged r*pe.

When Andrew Tate’s lawyer was approached by Vice to comment on the r*pe accusations, he reportedly said that he was too busy to respond to the influencer’s “old allegations” when embroiled in Andrew Tate’s latest human trafficking case.

The Tate brothers are now spending time in Romanian detention after being accused of attempting to form a crime group, r*pe and human trafficking.

