"TAYGAGA stans rise": Internet reacts after Lady Gaga becomes the only artist after Taylor Swift to win VMA Artist of the Year twice

Lady Gaga bagged the Artist of the Year award at this year's MTV VMAs. The triumph made her the only singer, after Taylor Swift, to get this honor twice. On Sunday night, Gaga went to the star-studded event at UBS Arena in Elmont, with 12 nominations.The Mayhem artist was the most nominated musician at the 2025 VMAs and won four awards for Artist of the Year, Best Direction, Best Collaboration, and Best Art Direction. With her latest victories, Lady Gaga's total Moon Person trophy count reached 22, making her the third-most-winning artist in VMAs history.The Abracadabra singer is now only behind Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who have 30 trophies. However, she became the only artist after Taylor Swift to win the fan-voted 'Artist of the Year' award multiple times. Lady Gaga previously won this accolade in 2020. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, took the Moon Person trophy home in this category for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.When Pop Crave reported this on August 8, via X account, reactions erupted online, with one user praising both the artist.&quot;The two queens I know that's right TAYGAGA stans rise,&quot; the netizen wrote.Ashley ❤️‍🔥 @THE13MANUSCRIPTLINK@PopCrave The two queens I know that's right TAYGAGA stans riseSome other netizens penned their thoughts and commended the consistency of the pop singers. Another online user called them &quot;queens of pop.&quot;𝑇𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑛 🧩 @tmsvibeLINK@PopCrave Gaga and Swift proving consistency beats flash in the music world. Awards or not, maintaining relevance over years is the real feat.hausofconnor @hausofconnorLINK@PopCrave Both Queens of popOther fans expressed their wish to see Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift together. A user demanded the collaboration of the two multi-Grammy-winning artists.MayhemwithGaga @GagaRoseMoonLINK@PopCrave WE NEED A COLLABORATIONHowever, a few internet users didn't agree and had differing opinions. A netizen accused the VMAs of &quot;recycling names,&quot; suggesting it might be &quot;less about talent now&quot; and based on who generated the &quot;most fan engagement.&quot;0x1_Redox.NAD @RidwanDwhaleLINK@PopCrave Crazy how the VMAs keep recycling the same names. Maybe it's less about talent now and more about who brings the most fan engagement.Lecumberri 🫶🏾 @iam_LecumberriLINK@PopCrave Winning at the VMAs ≠ being Artist of the Year in real life.Lady Gaga dedicates VMA Artist of the Year award to her fans and fiancéLady Gaga, who won four awards at this year's VMAs, left soon after receiving the Artist of the Year trophy for performing at Madison Square Garden. However, after accepting her trophy for the second time in the prestigious category, the artist delivered a heartfelt speech and dedicated her award to her fans.&quot;I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me,&quot; Gaga expressed.The singer also conveyed her gratitude to her fiancé, Michael Polansky, during her acceptance speech.&quot;And to my partner in all things, Michael: Creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you to, too, my love,&quot; the singer added.As per People, Gaga confirmed her engagement with Polansky in 2024. The pop singer earlier confirmed that her fiancé helped in the creation of her latest album, Mayhem.Lady Gaga released Mayhem on March 7, 2025. This was her seventh studio album and came with 14 tracks on the standard version. To celebrate the album, she announced the Mayhem Ball tour on March 26. The singer recently added 2026 dates to her ongoing tour.