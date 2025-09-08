  • home icon
  • Music
  • Did Ricky Martin perform at VMAs 2025? Singer makes history by accepting Latin Icon Award

Did Ricky Martin perform at VMAs 2025? Singer makes history by accepting Latin Icon Award

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:08 GMT
GLAAD Media Awards &ndash; Los Angeles - Inside - Source: Getty
Did Ricky Martin perform at VMAs 2025? (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Ricky Martin was recently honored with the Latin Icon Award on September 7, 2025, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The award ceremony took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Ad

What made Ricky's VMAs win special was that he was given the inaugural 'Latin Icon Award,' making him the first artist to receive the award. While the singer accepted the honor with a heartfelt speech, he also performed a medley of his tracks at the award ceremony, starting with his hit song Livin' La Vida Loca.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's report dated September 7, 2025, Ricky's performance at the 2025 MTV VMAs also marked the anniversary of his first performance at the award ceremony in 1999. At the time, the singer had become the first male Latin artist to win in the 'Best Pop Video' category, in addition to which, he became that night's top winner with five awards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jessica Simpson, who opened for him during his Livin' La Vida Loca tour in 1999, presented the award to the singer. Reflecting on Ricky Martin's impact on her life, Simpson said:

“He is my inspiration, one of my idols, and he is still one of the most dynamic performers I know.”

Moreover, J Balvin introduced Ricky prior to his performance at the MTV award ceremony, where he credited the singer for setting the stage for the "Latin music takeover" and building it from the ground up in a time where Latin music was almost never played on mainstream radio.

Ad
“He [broke] barriers with massive hit songs and an unmistakable sound and inspired me and so many Latinos performers,” J Balvin added.

Ricky Martin credits his children in MTV VMAs speech, hopes to "break boundaries" with music

During his acceptance speech for the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs, Ricky Martin expressed his gratitude toward his fans, reflecting on a 40-year-long career. Talking about his journey and desire to make an impact with his art, the Puerto Rican singer said:

Ad
“I started when I was a baby working, and we’re still here. We just want to unite countries. We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

The singer added that he was addicted to the applause and kind messages from fans, emphasizing how their support has kept him going through his career. Crediting his fanbase, Ricky Martin said:

Ad
“That’s why I keep coming back. It’s you, not only here in America, but all over the world.”
Ricky&#039;s Instagram post(Image via Instagram/ @ricky_martin)
Ricky's Instagram post(Image via Instagram/ @ricky_martin)

Further in his acceptance speech, Ricky dedicated the Latin Icon Award honor to his four children. The singer shares daughter Lucia and son Renn with ex-husband Jwan Yosef. He is also a father to twins Matteo and Valentine, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2008.

Ad

While dedicating his award to his children, the singer said:

“Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart.”

Ricky Martin's career in the music industry began at the age of 12 as a member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. After working on some acting projects in between, Ricky launched his solo career with a self-titled debut album in 1991, before gaining global fame with his 1999 self-titled English album.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications