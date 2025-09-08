Did Ricky Martin perform at VMAs 2025? Singer makes history by accepting Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin was recently honored with the Latin Icon Award on September 7, 2025, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The award ceremony took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.What made Ricky's VMAs win special was that he was given the inaugural 'Latin Icon Award,' making him the first artist to receive the award. While the singer accepted the honor with a heartfelt speech, he also performed a medley of his tracks at the award ceremony, starting with his hit song Livin' La Vida Loca.According to The Hollywood Reporter's report dated September 7, 2025, Ricky's performance at the 2025 MTV VMAs also marked the anniversary of his first performance at the award ceremony in 1999. At the time, the singer had become the first male Latin artist to win in the 'Best Pop Video' category, in addition to which, he became that night's top winner with five awards. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJessica Simpson, who opened for him during his Livin' La Vida Loca tour in 1999, presented the award to the singer. Reflecting on Ricky Martin's impact on her life, Simpson said:“He is my inspiration, one of my idols, and he is still one of the most dynamic performers I know.”Moreover, J Balvin introduced Ricky prior to his performance at the MTV award ceremony, where he credited the singer for setting the stage for the &quot;Latin music takeover&quot; and building it from the ground up in a time where Latin music was almost never played on mainstream radio.“He [broke] barriers with massive hit songs and an unmistakable sound and inspired me and so many Latinos performers,” J Balvin added.Ricky Martin credits his children in MTV VMAs speech, hopes to &quot;break boundaries&quot; with musicDuring his acceptance speech for the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs, Ricky Martin expressed his gratitude toward his fans, reflecting on a 40-year-long career. Talking about his journey and desire to make an impact with his art, the Puerto Rican singer said:“I started when I was a baby working, and we’re still here. We just want to unite countries. We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”The singer added that he was addicted to the applause and kind messages from fans, emphasizing how their support has kept him going through his career. Crediting his fanbase, Ricky Martin said:“That’s why I keep coming back. It’s you, not only here in America, but all over the world.”Ricky's Instagram post(Image via Instagram/ @ricky_martin)Further in his acceptance speech, Ricky dedicated the Latin Icon Award honor to his four children. The singer shares daughter Lucia and son Renn with ex-husband Jwan Yosef. He is also a father to twins Matteo and Valentine, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2008.While dedicating his award to his children, the singer said:“Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart.”Ricky Martin's career in the music industry began at the age of 12 as a member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. After working on some acting projects in between, Ricky launched his solo career with a self-titled debut album in 1991, before gaining global fame with his 1999 self-titled English album.