  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Has this person been identified yet?": Candace Owens on viral clip showing man with gun after Charlie Kirk assassination

"Has this person been identified yet?": Candace Owens on viral clip showing man with gun after Charlie Kirk assassination

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:44 GMT
Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has raised questions about Charlie Kirk's death. The right-wing activist was assassinated on September 10, while he was hosting his signature debate event at Utah Valley University. On Friday morning, the Governor of Utah held a press conference and shared that the murder suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested.

Ad

The authorities said that it was an individual act. However, Candace Owens, who had worked with Kirk at Turning Point USA, suspected the involvement of additional individuals in the activist’s killing in her September 12 tweet. The political commentator has made a series of tweets raising questions since the arrest of the murder suspect.

On September 12, an X user shared a video showing the crowd dispersing immediately after the shooting. In the clip, a person could seemingly be seen running through the crowd clutching a handgun. Owens reacted to this post on September 14 and wrote,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Has this person been identified yet?"
Ad

The former Daily Wire host appended another tweet in the thread, in which she added,

"Should add here that Utah, last month, passed a law allowing for open carry on college campuses."

According to a September 12 report by Reuters, authorities stated that they had recovered a bolt-action rifle in the woods near the shooting site, which they believed was used in the killing. Media reports suggested that bullet casings left behind had engravings on them, with one reading, "Hey, fascist! Catch."

Ad

Candace Owens speculates on broader involvement in Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Ad

Before the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the FBI Salt Lake City released footage of the suspect fleeing the scene and shared pictures of the suspect. In her September 11 X post, Candace Owens alleged that federal authorities lacked "desire" to catch the killer and should have released the picture earlier.

"The Feds immediately interjected and took over the case from local police departments... If they had wanted to catch Charlie’s killer, they would have immediately publicized all pictures and videos and the internet would have solved it in minutes... The desire was never there," Owens wrote.
Ad

Following the arrest of Charlie Kirk's murder suspect, legal analyst Phil Holloway shared a post on X, alleging that Tyler Robinson "was communicating with someone on Discord" about the "assassination" of Kirk before the shooting. He also called for more arrests in the case. Candace Owens reacted to this September 12 post and echoed the same thought.

"Correct. More people were involved and we need to know whom. A lot of school shootings are related to discord chats so there is an underground emerging and we need to know who the directors of it are," the political commentator wrote.
Ad
Ad

In another tweet, Candace Owens warned that people should be "very wary and suspicious" of those who were telling them to "stop asking questions about the Charlie Kirk assassination."

On September 13, the right-wing podcaster claimed that the late activist was "fighting" some "very powerful billionaires" and was under "immense pressure."

"Charlie Kirk was fighting with some very powerful billionaires that he took money from over things he was discussing... The pressure on him was immense over the last two weeks... The truth will be revealed. The messages will be leaked. And the movement he built will rise up," Candace Owens stated.
Ad

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk appeared in many news debates together. The political commentator also often joined Turning Point USA's founder in the college debates. She recently reflected on her bond with Kirk on her September 11 podcast.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications