"Feds are lying": Candace Owens reacts after Discord spokesperson clarifies if the platform was used to plan Charlie Kirk's assassination

American political commentator and author Candace Owens recently reacted to a clarification on Charlie Kirk's assassination issued by a Discord spokesperson. The statement of clarification follows Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson's Discord messages, where he allegedly described acquiring and concealing a rifle, and making changes to clothing to evade detection.

According to TMZ's report dated September 12, 2025, a Discord spokesperson told the publication that Tyler did not use their platform to plan Kirk's murder. Reacting to the same via X on September 13, 2025, Candace Owens wrote:

"Discord has come out to tell us that the feds are lying about Charlie Kirk’s death."

Candace Owens' tweet was a response to the Discord spokesperson's statement to TMZ, stating that while the account in question was associated with Tyler Robinson, there wasn't any supportive evidence concerning his role in Kirk's assassination.

Additionally, the spokesperson mentioned:

"The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect's roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere."

According to WION's report dated September 12, 2025, in a press briefing, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that investigators acquired evidence in the form of Discord messages sent via Tyler Robinson's reported Discord account.

Governor Cox mentioned that Tyler's Discord messages described the process of retrieving a rifle, hiding it in a bush, and wrapping it in a towel, adding that the bullets were engraved and the rifle was unique. Cox stated that Tyler's messages hinted at his intent and efforts to hide his movements.

"Hope he gets the death penalty": President Donald Trump commented on Charlie Kirk's assassination suspect

According to Mint's report dated September 12, 2025, President Donald Trump shared the news of a suspect's arrest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk during an interview with Fox News. At the time, the president mentioned "with a high degree of certainty", that the suspect was in custody.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is a 22-year-old student from Utah who was turned in by his father, Matt. Tyler reportedly wrote, "Hey facscit! Catch!", "If you read this, you are gay LMAO", and "Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao", on bullets recovered by the authorities.

During his Fox News interview, Trump mentioned that Tyler's father relayed the message of turning him in via a minister who was involved in law enforcement, adding:

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did- Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.”

Charlie Kirk was a Trump ally, and the President was one of the first few prominent personalities to comment on news of the political activist's demise. Moreover, on September 11, 2025, Trump announced his intention to honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

“I can only guarantee you one thing: We will have a very big crowd, very, very big.” Trump said of the posthomous ceremony for Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, during one of his events at Utah Valley University, as a part of his ongoing American Comeback tour.

