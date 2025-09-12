Candace Owens shares photo of shirt allegedly worn by Charlie Kirk's shooter, links it to Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has raised questions about the connections of the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk. Owens, who had worked with Turning Point USA's founder, shared many posts on her X account following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on September 10. The activist was shot during an event that he organized at Utah Valley University.

A day after Kirk's death, the FBI Salt Lake City released footage showing the shooting suspect fleeing the spot. The federal authority also shared some pictures of the suspect and asked for the public's help to identify him. Hours later, Candace Owens took to X, questioning the shirt worn by Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter. Sharing a picture of a seemingly similar shirt, she wrote:

"The suspect appears to be wearing this shirt. From the tips I’m getting, it looks like it is sold from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. (Not sure if exclusively)"

Later that day, Candace Owens raised eyebrows about the authorities' intent behind catching the killer. She said that if the photos had been released earlier, people would have identified the suspect. In an X post, the podcaster said:

"The Feds immediately interjected and took over the case from local police departments.... If they had wanted to catch Charlie’s killer, they would have immediately publicized all pictures and videos and the internet would have solved it in minutes... The desire was never there."

Candace Owens, in her September 11 podcast, called Charlie Kirk her "brother" and a "best friend." The podcaster paid tribute to Kirk while livestreaming the episode. The stream, which 150k people were watching live, crashed in between. She shared an X post informing her audience about it and restarted the stream minutes later.

Candace Owens reflects on her time with Charlie Kirk in their formative years

In her latest podcast, Candace Owens recalled working with the late activist. The podcaster joined Charlie Kirk in many political debates. She said that she met the Turning Point USA founder in 2017, when his organization was "very young." The former Daily Wire host, who earlier worked at Kirk's Turning Point, recalled:

"He was laser-focused on what he knew Turning Point could become. Not could become, but would become. He hired me on the spot. We were at this conference in Florida. And he and I used to always say, we've never said, 'the rest was history.' ... We say 'the rest is the future.'"

She went on to share a moment when Kirk outlined his vision for his organization on the back of a restaurant menu while they were waiting for their flight at Chicago airport. The podcaster recalled the moment as their "first planning sesh." Candace Owens choked up while concluding the episode dedicated to Charlie Kirk.

"You know, he was like we were really close and he was my best friend and my brother and I will never unsee the footage of what I saw, the violence of it... He didn't deserve that ending. You know, he's really young. But I know that we will carry the torch. I will never allow the memory of Charlie to be forgotten, obviously, because there is no Candace without Charlie," she added.

At the time of writing, the exact details of the shooter are yet to come. However, on Friday morning, President Donald Trump told Fox News that he believed, "with a high degree of certainty," that the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk was in custody. According to the BBC, the suspect is identified as a 22-year-old man named Tyler Robinson.

