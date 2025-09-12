"Gonna pick up that blood-stained microphone": Ben Shapiro vows to visit "many" college campuses even after Charlie Kirk's tragic assassination

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro remembered Charlie Kirk on his latest podcast following the latter’s death in a shooting. Notably, Kirk was killed on September 10 during his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University. Soon after the incident, Ben Shapiro expressed his grief through a post on his X account.

Ad

Ben Shapiro called on others to carry forward Kirk's work. In the September 11 episode of his podcast, Shapiro reiterated this thought. The host of The Ben Shapiro Show often organizes debate events similar to those hosted by Charlie Kirk. During the podcast, Shapiro debunked rumors about the cancellation of his college tours following the assassination of the Turning Point USA's founder.

"I was made aware of this by my team that I canceled some sort of college tour. I saw those rumors. They are false. I will be coming to college campuses, many of them, this year. So will we all, I am sure, because we're Americans. And we're not going to be deterred. Charlie's voice is not silent. We're going to pick up that bloodstained microphone where Charlie left it," the podcaster said.

Ad

Trending

The conservative podcaster shared a clip about this on his X account and remarked:

"We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and what she should be. And we will never let Charlie’s voice die. To those who would stop us, I have two words: F*CK YOU."

Ad

Ben Shapiro @benshapiro We will never stop debating and discussing. ​ We will never stop standing up for what America is and what she should be. ​ And we will never let Charlie’s voice die. ​ To those who would stop us, I have two words: F*CK YOU.

Ad

Ben Shapiro recently appeared on Charlie Kirk's September 9 podcast, and the two had shared the stage on different occasions.

Ben Shapiro recalled meeting Charlie Kirk for the first time

Ad

In his latest podcast, Shapiro recalled meeting the late activist for the first time when the latter was 18 years old. Shapiro shared that he spotted Kirk looking for donations for his own organization, Turning Point USA, and found his energy "infectious."

"Charlie was 18, and he was walking around, meeting with donors, trying to gin up support for an organization, a little organization called Turning Point. And I remember, as I say, turning to Jeremy Boreing and saying to Jeremy, 'That kid's going to be the head of the RNC.' Because Charlie's energy was infectious," Shapiro recalled.

Ad

Shapiro added that Kirk amazed him with his progression from a high school graduate to becoming one of the "most important political figures in America." The Daily Wire host noted that Charlie Kirk, who had "no college education," taught himself many things.

"He went from an activist to an activist leader. Somebody who inspired literally millions of people across the country. There are legitimately tens of millions of young people today who are in mourning because they feel like they knew Charlie," he added.

Ad

The podcast host also played the video in which President Donald Trump shared his condolences for Kirk's family. On September 11, the POTUS announced that Charlie Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House @WhiteHouse "I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom." - President Donald J. Trump

Ad

Reacting to that, the political commentator said:

"Well-deserved for Charlie Kirk, that Presidential Medal of Freedom."

As of now, the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk is still at large. However, authorities have released a video showing the shooting suspect fleeing the scene. On Thursday morning, the FBI Salt Lake City released stills from the video and asked for public help to identify the man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More