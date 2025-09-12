"Gonna pick up that blood-stained microphone": Ben Shapiro vows to visit "many" college campuses even after Charlie Kirk's tragic assassination

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro remembered Charlie Kirk on his latest podcast following the latter’s death in a shooting. Notably, Kirk was killed on September 10 during his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University. Soon after the incident, Ben Shapiro expressed his grief through a post on his X account.
Ben Shapiro called on others to carry forward Kirk's work. In the September 11 episode of his podcast, Shapiro reiterated this thought. The host of The Ben Shapiro Show often organizes debate events similar to those hosted by Charlie Kirk. During the podcast, Shapiro debunked rumors about the cancellation of his college tours following the assassination of the Turning Point USA's founder.
"I was made aware of this by my team that I canceled some sort of college tour. I saw those rumors. They are false. I will be coming to college campuses, many of them, this year. So will we all, I am sure, because we're Americans. And we're not going to be deterred. Charlie's voice is not silent. We're going to pick up that bloodstained microphone where Charlie left it," the podcaster said.
The conservative podcaster shared a clip about this on his X account and remarked:
"We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and what she should be. And we will never let Charlie’s voice die. To those who would stop us, I have two words: F*CK YOU."
Ben Shapiro recently appeared on Charlie Kirk's September 9 podcast, and the two had shared the stage on different occasions.
Ben Shapiro recalled meeting Charlie Kirk for the first time
In his latest podcast, Shapiro recalled meeting the late activist for the first time when the latter was 18 years old. Shapiro shared that he spotted Kirk looking for donations for his own organization, Turning Point USA, and found his energy "infectious."
"Charlie was 18, and he was walking around, meeting with donors, trying to gin up support for an organization, a little organization called Turning Point. And I remember, as I say, turning to Jeremy Boreing and saying to Jeremy, 'That kid's going to be the head of the RNC.' Because Charlie's energy was infectious," Shapiro recalled.
Shapiro added that Kirk amazed him with his progression from a high school graduate to becoming one of the "most important political figures in America." The Daily Wire host noted that Charlie Kirk, who had "no college education," taught himself many things.
"He went from an activist to an activist leader. Somebody who inspired literally millions of people across the country. There are legitimately tens of millions of young people today who are in mourning because they feel like they knew Charlie," he added.
The podcast host also played the video in which President Donald Trump shared his condolences for Kirk's family. On September 11, the POTUS announced that Charlie Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Reacting to that, the political commentator said:
"Well-deserved for Charlie Kirk, that Presidential Medal of Freedom."
As of now, the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk is still at large. However, authorities have released a video showing the shooting suspect fleeing the scene. On Thursday morning, the FBI Salt Lake City released stills from the video and asked for public help to identify the man.