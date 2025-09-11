"I weep for my country today": Ben Shapiro reacts after Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination leaves him "utterly stunned and heartbroken"

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist, was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University. Kirk was shot while he was hosting an event on the campus and discussing gang violence. The founder of Turning Point USA was hosting a “Prove Me Wrong” debate, an event he often organized at university campuses.

President Trump confirmed the news of Charlie Kirk's death via a Truth Social post. As soon as the news broke on the internet, many politicians and other notable names expressed their grief over the incident. Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro also took to his X account to express his grief.

"I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie," Ben Shapiro wrote.

"I met Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old, a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, 'That kid is going to be the

In his post, the political commentator wrote that he was "utterly stunned" and "heartbroken" about the incident and shared his relationship with Kirk.

"I met Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old, a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, 'That kid is going to be the head of the RNC one day.'" Charlie became even bigger and more important than that," Shapiro wrote.

Ben Shapiro added that it had been a "privilege" to watch Kirk "stand up for his beliefs" and create what he called the "single most important conservative political organization in America." The podcaster further wrote that Charlie Kirk had been a "good man" and lived by "his Biblical values."

Shapiro expressed his sympathy for Kirk's family and called on others to carry forward the late activist's work.

"All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them. We must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet," he added.

Other podcasters also reacted to Charlie Kirk’s death

Charlie Kirk's tragic death shook the internet. Kirk was a known supporter of Donald Trump, and the president himself confirmed the news of his death and expressed grief over it. However, notable figures from differing political ideologies also expressed their sympathy for Kirk's family.

Many of his fellow podcasters also voiced their sorrow over the incident. Podcaster Candace Owens shared a post on her X account and wrote,

“I can’t process this."

I can't process this. 💔

Journalist and podcaster Piers Morgan slammed the shooting and called it an "assault on free speech and democracy."

"Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event in Utah. An appalling assault on free speech and democracy. Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking...RIP Charlie," Morgan wrote.

BREAKING NEWS: Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event in Utah. An appalling assault on free speech and democracy. Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie. 🙏

Megyn Kelly was hosting a livestream with political commentator Glenn Beck to discuss the shooting. As soon as reports confirmed Kirk's death, Kelly and Beck broke down during the livestream.

"His children have lost their father. Erika's lost her love. And we have lost one of the most important voices that we've had in my lifetime on the right. One of the most important messengers. Someone sent by God to change minds and hearts on the most important, divisive, difficult issues of our time," Kelly said.

The host of The Nerve podcast, Maureen Callahan, also acknowledged the loss. She wrote a column about Kirk's death in The Daily Mail. While sharing her column on X, she wrote,

"Charlie Kirk. The joyful warrior who lived to engage with his opponents. We are so lost."

At the time of writing, the shooter has not been identified, and the motive behind the assassination remains unclear.

