"This timing is eerie" - Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming website paid Etsy witches to curse Charlie Kirk two days before assassination

Podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to online reports that the website Jezebel had paid Etsy witches to curse Charlie Kirk, two days before the activist was shot and killed on September 10, 2025. In his blog article, Hilton said he was shocked by the timing and the apparent chilling coincidence.

Ad

“Well, s**t. This timing is eerie. Just two days before right-wing figure Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, the website Jezebel published an article about how they put a hex on him!” Perez Hilton wrote.

For context, the New York Post reported on September 10, 2025, that the feminist site Jezebel had boasted that one of its journalists had paid witches on Etsy to “curse” the MAGA conservative influencer.

Ad

Trending

The piece, titled “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk,” was published on Monday, September 8. After Kirk’s death on Wednesday, the publication added an editor’s note condemning the act of violence. At present, the entire write-up has been removed from Jezebel's website.

Referring to this piece, Perez Hilton, in his website report, explained that the Jezebel article was written by an unnamed journalist who had voiced deep frustration with the commentator and his views.

Ad

According to Hilton’s report, the writer said they wanted to see whether casting a hex could disrupt Kirk’s “irritating” political commentary. The writer added that it was “not uncommon for [witches] to channel their energy toward thwarting Republicans.”

Hilton further highlighted the author’s stated intentions, exposing that the unnamed journalist had framed the piece as satirical content. As per the podcast, the writer insisted that the aim of putting the hex on Kirk was to cause him petty nuisances rather than physical harm.

Ad

Citing the unnamed writer of the Jezebel article, Hilton wrote:

“I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm. I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit. I want his podcast microphone to malfunction... I want his thumb to grow too big to tweet. To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.”

Ad

Perez Hilton breaks down Jezebel’s article about putting a curse on Charlie Kirk amid the conservative activist’s untimely death

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

In his website article, Perez Hilton also explained what the unnamed reporter had detailed in the Jezebel feature “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.”

Ad

He added that the first thing the reporter had mentioned was browsing Etsy for spell-casting services.

“So the reporter opened up Etsy and searched ‘curse enemy,’ where they got five thousand results and chose to purchase a variety of curses from different witches at different price points and strengths,” Perez Hilton wrote.

Elaborating further on the Jezebel reporter’s account, Perez Hilton noted that the reporter had described purchasing several spells, including one called “MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM” and another labeled a “POWERFUL HEX SPELL.”

Ad

“For the first one, the witch told the writer they’d ‘see the first results within 2-3 weeks.’ Which was, um, incredibly accurate,” Hilton added.

The reporter also detailed how the day after she made the purchase, a “Priestess” sent her her “proof of cast”.

This included a “photograph in flames” with its “edges slowly curving inward," engulfing Charlie Kirk’s “ridiculous scrunched-up little face.” The writer also added how, while burning the photograph in the proof, the priestess whispered, ‘Trust the unseen’. The spells were purchased when the “August new moon” was “perfectly” in “Virgo,” which was August 24, 2024.

Ad

Perez Hilton then explained that the unnamed Jezebel reporter claimed to see the first signs of the “curses” working, days later, on August 26, 2025, when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement.

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

Following that announcement of Swift’s engagement, Kirk shared a video on the YouTube podcast, Real America’s Voice program, on August 27, 2025, mocking Swift and claiming she needed to “submit to [her] husband.” Kirk’s comments had angered Swift’s huge fanbase.

Ad

The unnamed Jezebel reporter also pointed out that Utah State University had launched a petition on August 22 to stop Charlie Kirk from visiting the campus. Referring to this petition, the reporter further queried if all of this could be a sign that the ‘MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM’ spell was at work.

“I believe this is it. Slowly over the course of the coming months, the circumference of Kirk’s head will increase inch by inch until he becomes a literal human bobblehead. Or maybe it keeps growing until it eventually pops. Either way, it feels… appropriate,” the unnamed reporter wrote (as per Perez Hilton’s website report).

Ad

After detailing the Jezebel write-up, Hilton underscored the tragic turn of events. He pointed out that two days after the Jezebel’s article was published, “Charlie was shot in the neck while debating political topics with college students.”

“WOW. Insane, right? Obviously, this is just absolutely crazy and eerie timing!” Perez Hilton remarked.

Although the podcaster did acknowledge the coincidence, he clarified that none of the events were actually related to supernatural occurrences.

Ad

Perez Hilton emphasised that Charlie Kirk’s death was “not a result of this site, Etsy, or any of the witches involved.” According to him, it was a “direct result of the lack of gun laws” in the United States of America. However, he remarked that it was “still wild” that “so soon after” the publication of the Jezebel article, Charlie Kirk died.

In light of the assassination, Hilton further explained that the website Jezebel added a formal note to their article “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.” This note emphasized that the Jezebel website condemned "the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms" and did not "endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind."

Ad

At present, the Jezebel website has completely replaced the original article with a longer editor’s note, explaining that its September 8 satire about cursing Kirk had “made it absolutely clear” no harm was intended. The site said it still “stand[s] by every word” but removed the piece on its lawyers’ advice after Wednesday’s events.

The note stressed the move was taken out of “an abundance of caution” in a “tense and volatile environment,” not because of a shift in editorial judgment. It added that while the article might return later, for now, out of “compassion for the victim’s family,” Jezebel prioritized an end to violence over readers wanting to revisit the piece.

Ad

The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder remains ongoing. According to a CNN report on September 12, 2025, President Donald Trump said he believed “with a high degree of certainty” that the shooting suspect was already in custody.

CNN also reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter, that an individual had been apprehended and was being questioned in connection with the fatal attack.

On the other hand, social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton is busy with his YouTube podcast, where he discusses news related to entertainment and pop culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More