"It's disgusting": Zack Peter slams MSNBC after guest claims Charlie Kirk was shot by "supporter shooting their gun off in celebration"

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:12 GMT
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union - Source: Getty
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union - Source: Getty

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter recently called out MSNBC after their guest made claims that the shocking death of Charlie Kirk could have been a result of his supporters’ “celebration” shooting.

According to The New York Post, the American cable news channel invited MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd, who spoke about the shooting incident involving Kirk on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The high-profile conservative activist and media personality was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Shortly after Charlie was shot, Matthew Dowd told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur:

“We don’t know any of the full details of this. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration. We have no idea.”
While the MSNBC guest speculated that the person who shot Kirk could have been one of his supporters, it was not well-received on the internet, including Zack Peter. On September 10, the media personality re-shared a video post from social media personality Dave Portnoy on X, which featured Matthew Dowd making his comments about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Zack Peter slammed MSNBC after their guest made such claims after the Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist was shot in the neck. He wrote on X:

“It's disgusting that MSNBC is even running with this narrative.”
Charlie Kirk’s Utah Valley University shooting incident explored

On Wednesday, September 10, Charlie Kirk was shot during his appearance at Utah Valley University. According to the BBC, the 31-year-old was shot on stage while he spoke at the college event in front of a crowd of about 3,000 people.

During the time of the incident, the conservative political activist was reportedly addressing the mass shootings involving transgender people. Charlie Kirk was hosting the college event for Turning Point USA, the powerful conservative youth organization which he founded.

According to the BBC, no other injuries were reported. However, Kirk’s wife and family were present at the scene. His death was announced by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. Meanwhile, Trump also paid tribute to the 31-year-old on Truth Social. He wrote:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”
While a manhunt to find the shooter is still ongoing, the FBI recently reported that they have found a high-powered rifle and tracked the movements of the suspect. The BBC reported on Thursday, September 11, 2025, that the FBI have also found "footwear impression" and "a forearm imprint", and is analysing them.

FBI special agent in charge Robert Bohls reportedly revealed that the weapon used in the shooting incident was allegedly a high-powered bolt-action rifle. Meanwhile, Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason on Thursday revealed that the suspect blended in well in college and noted:

"We're not releasing many details right now. We will soon. But right now, we're not. But that individual appears to be of college age."
Notably, two people were earlier questioned by police about the incident. However, they were released.

Kirk was one of the highest-profile conservative activists and media personalities in the US. He was also a trusted ally of President Donald Trump.

