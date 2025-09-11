  • home icon
"How did we get here, guys?": Zack Peter mourns shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, condemns anybody "celebrating" the tragedy

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:32 GMT
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 - Source: Getty
American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter is mourning the shocking death of high-profile conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk. According to the BBC, the 31-year-old was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Charlie Kirk was shot on stage while hosting an event for his organization, Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University. His wife and family were reportedly present at the scene. As per the BBC, no other injuries were reported.

After it was reported that Charlie Kirk was killed at a college event, Zack Peter took to his X account and shared a video message with his followers. The 32-year-old captioned the post:

“Darkness cannot outshine darkness. Only light can do that. My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s wife & his two babies now left without a father.”
The media personality criticized the shooting incident. Zack condemned anyone who was "celebrating" the tragic death of Charlie Kirk.

“How did we get here, guys? This is not okay. Nothing about this is okay. Anybody that's relishing or celebrating in this moment, I don't understand because we have now gotten to a point where we are justified that it's okay to just actively take somebody else's life in broad daylight, and that is never okay,” Zack Peter quipped.
According to the BBC, Charlie Kirk was addressing a crowd of about 3,000 people at the time of the incident. The 31-year-old supporter of US President Donald Trump was seated under a white gazebo at Utah Valley University.

An eyewitness told the BBC that the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a powerful conservative youth organization active on over 3,500 college campuses, was responding to questions about gun violence when a single shot rang out. The shooting reportedly took place around 12:20 local time.

Zack Peter denounces Charlie Kirk’s shooting incident

In his X video, Zack Peter offered comfort to Kirk’s wife and children, who reportedly witnessed the incident. The media personality said:

“I think that it's a very, very tragic day in our world where we think that the only solution to our disagreements is to take somebody else's life. My heart breaks for his wife and for his babies that will now be left without a father in a very permanent way.”
Attendees hold candles during a candlelight vigil and prayer event for Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Peter then condemned the assassination of the conservative activist. He expressed his hope that people will “course correct” their anger into love and said:

“I know that there's no world where actively just taking somebody else's life is tolerable… I also hope that we take a moment and pause, fuel that anger and try as hard as it is to channel that into love.
“I think we should be showing up with active love right now, as hard as that may feel. But we have to remember that we got to this place because of anger, right? Somebody got so angry that they felt that they were entitled to take another person's life, and so I hope that we see that and course correct and do the opposite.”
US President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social. The 31-year-old was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being shot. According to Utah officials, two people were arrested in the hours after the incident occurred. However, they were later released as “no current ties” to the shooting were found.

