  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "What a sad, sick person": Zack Peter slams Katie Maloney after she claims we "do not mourn monsters" following Charlie Kirk's assassination

"What a sad, sick person": Zack Peter slams Katie Maloney after she claims we "do not mourn monsters" following Charlie Kirk's assassination

By Diana George
Modified Sep 12, 2025 11:16 GMT
Conservatives Gather In Phoenix For Annual AmericaFest - Source: Getty
Conservatives Gather In Phoenix For Annual AmericaFest (Image via Getty)

Online commentator Zack Peter has publicly criticized Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney's reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The feud highlights the sharply divided public response to Kirk's death.

Ad

The controversy occurred on September 11, when Maloney posted on Instagram Stories to say,

"WE DO NOT CELEBRATE DEATH. BUT WE ALSO DO NOT MOURN MONSTERS. THOSE TWO THINGS CAN AND DO COEXIST. THE ABSENCE OF MOURNING DOES NOT IMPLY THE PRESENCE OF CELEBRATION."

Although she did not explicitly name him, it is widely believed that she was referencing the murder of Charlie Kirk earlier that day. In response, Zack Peter wrote on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Zack Peter calls for empathy and condemns violence following Charlie Kirk's death

This exchange between Maloney and Zack followed a video by the latter earlier that day discussing the killing. Peter responded to Charlie Kirk's murder by calling for empathy and strongly rejecting political violence. His tone was sincere and conciliatory, marking the day as deeply tragic for all of political life.

Ad

Zack Peter expressed his heartbreak for Charlie Kirk's family, focusing on Kirk's wife and young children, emphasizing that they will never see their husband and father again. His personal framing served as the backdrop to his main argument: that taking someone's life, regardless of political views or disagreements, is unbecoming.

He outright denounced anyone who might be "relishing or celebrating" the murder, stating,

"How did we get here, guys? Like, this is not okay, nothing about this is okay, and anybody that's relishing or celebrating in this moment. I don't understand. Because we have now gotten to a point where we are justifying that it's okay to just actively take somebody else's life in broad daylight, and that is never okay."
Ad
Ad

The core message of Zack Peter's video was a call for self-reflection and intentional change in public conversation. He pointed out how much media and politics aim to divide people, malign opponents, and shut down productive dialogue. He identified uncontrolled anger as the root of violence and observed:

"We got to this place because of anger...somebody got so angry that they felt that they were entitled to take another person's life, and so I hope that we see that and course correct and do the opposite."
Ad

Zack Peter urged his audience to "channel that into love," instead of fueling outrage. He promoted “active love, compassion, and empathy,” asking people to see each other as imperfect humans rather than ideological foes.

In closing, he expressed his sorrow for Charlie Kirk's family and committed to "show up with love," demonstrating the behaviors he hoped others would adopt during this time of division.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Diana George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications