"What a sad, sick person": Zack Peter slams Katie Maloney after she claims we "do not mourn monsters" following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Online commentator Zack Peter has publicly criticized Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney's reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The feud highlights the sharply divided public response to Kirk's death.The controversy occurred on September 11, when Maloney posted on Instagram Stories to say,&quot;WE DO NOT CELEBRATE DEATH. BUT WE ALSO DO NOT MOURN MONSTERS. THOSE TWO THINGS CAN AND DO COEXIST. THE ABSENCE OF MOURNING DOES NOT IMPLY THE PRESENCE OF CELEBRATION.&quot;Although she did not explicitly name him, it is widely believed that she was referencing the murder of Charlie Kirk earlier that day. In response, Zack Peter wrote on X:Zack Peter @justplainzackLINKWhat a sad, sick person Katie Maloney is. My heart breaks for her that she can find any comfort in the murder of a young father whose biggest sin was foster debate in an effort to bring people together. Her heart was always cold on VPR, but we see it on full display today. Sad.Sending her love. She clearly needs more of it.Zack Peter calls for empathy and condemns violence following Charlie Kirk's deathThis exchange between Maloney and Zack followed a video by the latter earlier that day discussing the killing. Peter responded to Charlie Kirk's murder by calling for empathy and strongly rejecting political violence. His tone was sincere and conciliatory, marking the day as deeply tragic for all of political life.Zack Peter expressed his heartbreak for Charlie Kirk's family, focusing on Kirk's wife and young children, emphasizing that they will never see their husband and father again. His personal framing served as the backdrop to his main argument: that taking someone's life, regardless of political views or disagreements, is unbecoming. He outright denounced anyone who might be &quot;relishing or celebrating&quot; the murder, stating,&quot;How did we get here, guys? Like, this is not okay, nothing about this is okay, and anybody that's relishing or celebrating in this moment. I don't understand. Because we have now gotten to a point where we are justifying that it's okay to just actively take somebody else's life in broad daylight, and that is never okay.&quot;The core message of Zack Peter's video was a call for self-reflection and intentional change in public conversation. He pointed out how much media and politics aim to divide people, malign opponents, and shut down productive dialogue. He identified uncontrolled anger as the root of violence and observed:&quot;We got to this place because of anger...somebody got so angry that they felt that they were entitled to take another person's life, and so I hope that we see that and course correct and do the opposite.&quot;Zack Peter urged his audience to &quot;channel that into love,&quot; instead of fueling outrage. He promoted “active love, compassion, and empathy,” asking people to see each other as imperfect humans rather than ideological foes. In closing, he expressed his sorrow for Charlie Kirk's family and committed to &quot;show up with love,&quot; demonstrating the behaviors he hoped others would adopt during this time of division.