South Park episode on Charlie Kirk pulled from rotation by Comedy Central

Comedy Central pulled a recent South Park episode parodying Charlie Kirk following the conservative personality's killing. On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot dead in front of a crowd during a campus event at Utah Valley University.Hours after his assassination, the network reportedly pulled out a rerun of the episode featuring his likeness, as per reports from The Hollywood Reporter and The Arizona Republic. Season 27 of South Park included an episode titled Got a Nut, in which Eric Cartman imitated Charlie Kirk, wanting to win the Charlie Kirk for Young Masterdebaters.The episode also featured a character named Clyde Donovan launching a podcast and setting up a table at South Park Elementary to &quot;destroy woke liberal students.&quot; Like Kirk is doing in real life and the same setup he did when he was killed on Wednesday, Donovan invites people to step forward to a microphone for a debate and to &quot;prove [him] wrong.&quot;Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union (Image via Nordin Catic/Getty Images)It was the second episode of season 27, which premiered on August 6, 2025, and given that it's the show's off weeks, Comedy Central re-aired the previous episodes of season 7 in chronological order. However, episode 2 was reportedly pulled from the rerun on Wednesday night, and per The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will not be airing in the show's linear rotation in the immediate future.Where to watch the Charlie Kirk episode of South Park?While Comedy Central has pulled season 27 episode 2 of the dark comedy series, which parodied Charlie Kirk, from its nightly rotation, it's still available to watch on streaming. As of September 11, 2025, the episode is still available for streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription, along with previously aired episodes.A day after the episode aired, Kirk shared his reaction on TikTok, per People, saying that the episode was &quot;hilarious.&quot; He claimed that being featured in the animated series acknowledged and showed his &quot;viral, cultural domination,&quot; and he wasn't all that bothered about being made fun of. Kirk added:&quot;This is all a success, this is all a win. We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn't matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become 'masterdebaters' for truth.&quot;When is South Park season 27 coming back? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSouth Park's release schedule is somewhat hard to pin down with the show's weekly breaks, spotty production timings, and streaming shenanigans. With the first part of season 27 already out and after multiple breaks, the next episode is dropping sooner than anticipated. Episode 5 is set to air on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Comedy Central.For those who can't watch it live on Comedy Central, the new episode will be released on streaming for fans worldwide the following day, September 18, only on Paramount+. After episode 5, there are still five more episodes left in the series, a marked change for the animated show since 2019. In recent years, it featured truncated seasons, which is a far cry from its full seasons during its heyday.Catch previous episodes of South Park on Comedy Central or Paramount+. As for Charlie Kirk, the investigation into his shooting is currently underway. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, he was pronounced dead hours after he was taken to the hospital following the shooting.