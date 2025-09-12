  • home icon
  • Shows
  • South Park episode on Charlie Kirk pulled from rotation by Comedy Central

South Park episode on Charlie Kirk pulled from rotation by Comedy Central

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 12, 2025 09:43 GMT
South Park episode on Charlie Kirk (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
South Park episode on Charlie Kirk (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])

Comedy Central pulled a recent South Park episode parodying Charlie Kirk following the conservative personality's killing. On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot dead in front of a crowd during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Ad

Hours after his assassination, the network reportedly pulled out a rerun of the episode featuring his likeness, as per reports from The Hollywood Reporter and The Arizona Republic. Season 27 of South Park included an episode titled Got a Nut, in which Eric Cartman imitated Charlie Kirk, wanting to win the Charlie Kirk for Young Masterdebaters.

The episode also featured a character named Clyde Donovan launching a podcast and setting up a table at South Park Elementary to "destroy woke liberal students." Like Kirk is doing in real life and the same setup he did when he was killed on Wednesday, Donovan invites people to step forward to a microphone for a debate and to "prove [him] wrong."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union (Image via Nordin Catic/Getty Images)
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union (Image via Nordin Catic/Getty Images)

It was the second episode of season 27, which premiered on August 6, 2025, and given that it's the show's off weeks, Comedy Central re-aired the previous episodes of season 7 in chronological order. However, episode 2 was reportedly pulled from the rerun on Wednesday night, and per The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will not be airing in the show's linear rotation in the immediate future.

Ad

Where to watch the Charlie Kirk episode of South Park?

While Comedy Central has pulled season 27 episode 2 of the dark comedy series, which parodied Charlie Kirk, from its nightly rotation, it's still available to watch on streaming. As of September 11, 2025, the episode is still available for streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription, along with previously aired episodes.

A day after the episode aired, Kirk shared his reaction on TikTok, per People, saying that the episode was "hilarious." He claimed that being featured in the animated series acknowledged and showed his "viral, cultural domination," and he wasn't all that bothered about being made fun of. Kirk added:

Ad
"This is all a success, this is all a win. We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn't matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become 'masterdebaters' for truth."

When is South Park season 27 coming back?

Ad

South Park's release schedule is somewhat hard to pin down with the show's weekly breaks, spotty production timings, and streaming shenanigans. With the first part of season 27 already out and after multiple breaks, the next episode is dropping sooner than anticipated. Episode 5 is set to air on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Comedy Central.

For those who can't watch it live on Comedy Central, the new episode will be released on streaming for fans worldwide the following day, September 18, only on Paramount+. After episode 5, there are still five more episodes left in the series, a marked change for the animated show since 2019. In recent years, it featured truncated seasons, which is a far cry from its full seasons during its heyday.

Ad

Catch previous episodes of South Park on Comedy Central or Paramount+. As for Charlie Kirk, the investigation into his shooting is currently underway. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, he was pronounced dead hours after he was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications