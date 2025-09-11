Dr. Phil claims there was "a 7000-signature petition" to block Charlie Kirk from speaking at Utah university before assassination

Dr. Phil addressed the tragic death of Charlie Kirk during the September 11, 2025 episode of his YouTube show, The Dr. Phil Podcast. Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at age 31 while delivering a speech at a University in Utah for his “American Comeback Tour.”

During the episode, Dr. Phil noted the controversy that surrounded Kirk’s appearance at the university. He claimed that there had been organized opposition prior to the event, pointing out that thousands had tried to prevent him from speaking.

“He was at Utah Valley University doing the first American Comeback tour today when a gunman fired a single shot…Um, it’s interesting to note that there was a 7,000 signature petition trying to block his appearance at the university. So, it was quite controversial,” he said.

Screenshot from the September 11, The Dr. Phil Podcast episode (Image via Youtube/@The Dr. Phil Podcast)

Dr. Phil also detailed the timeline of the events. He explained that the attack unfolded quickly during Kirk’s speech, leading him to get shot in the neck. He further added that the gunman only fired a single shot during the event.

What else did Dr. Phil say about Charlie Kirk’s shooting incident?

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Dr. Phil McGraw addressed the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, calling the incident a tragedy that should be condemned by all sides of the political spectrum.

The podcaster expressed sorrow and disbelief over the violent attack. He emphasized that America should be a place where differing opinions are met with debate, not violence.

“I’m so sorry to be reporting on this… This is something that, you know, every single one of us should condemn… This is America and this is not the way to deal with somebody that is speaking out,” he added.

Reflecting on his long acquaintance with Charlie Kirk, Dr. Phil praised Kirk as someone who valued open dialogue. He noted that Kirk often encouraged respectful exchanges, even when facing criticism.

“In the entire time that I have known Charlie Kirk, he’s always someone that welcomes debate, gives people a microphone and lets them speak. And if somebody starts booing them or whatever, he’ll say, ‘No, no, no, wait. Let them speak. Let them speak,’” he explained

The television personality further described Charlie Kirk’s approach to discussions as both firm and respectful.

He pointed out that Kirk often challenged ideas with tough questions but did so while giving others the space to speak and be heard. He also highlighted how Charlie Kirk had a great “sense of humor with people” and was able to treat other with “dignity and respect.”

“He will strongly uh talk about his point of view..but he puts it out there. He goes and listens to people. He lets them say their piece. He asks questions and has an open debate,” the podcaster said.

Turning to the broader implications of the attack, Dr. Phil also connected the shooting to what he described as a culture of silencing voices, referencing past attempts to block speakers on college campuses. He criticized this mentality, calling the act of shooting Charlie Kirk “cowardly.”

He also condemned the attack, and added that regardless of political affiliation “everybody, left, right, center, liberal, conservative” should do the same.

More about Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had been invited to address a crowd of about 3,000 people at the Utah Valley University (UVU). He was speaking to his audience at the university’s outdoor quad, seated under a white gazebo when he was shot .

As per BBC News report dated September 11, 2025 , based on eyewitness accounts and videos, the shooting happened while Kirk was responding to a pointed question about gun violence.

An audience member had asked Kirk if he knew how “many transgender Americans” had been “mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

In response , Kirk only said “too many.” However, after this the questioner pressed further, saying there had been “five in the past decade”. To this which Kirk responded:

“Counting or not counting gang violence?”

And then moments later, a single gunshot rang out at around 12:20 p.m. local time. Based on the BBC report, chaos immediately followed. One eyewitness described the scene vividly to BBC.

“I heard a loud shot, a loud bang and then I saw his body actually—in slow motion—kind of fall over,” the eyewitness said

Another eyewitness named Emma Pitts of Deseret News, recalled how the crowd reacted.

“We all dropped to the ground, and I want to say we sat like that for about 30 to 45 seconds, and then everyone around us got up and started running,” she said.

As per the report Kirk was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, but hours later, President Donald Trump confirmed his death on Truth Social. His wife Erika and their two young children were in the audience during the shooting.

Authorities have called the killing an assassination but have not identified a suspect. Two people arrested shortly after were later released with “no current ties” to the shooting. Investigators believe the fatal shot came from the roof of UVU’s Losee Center, about 130 meters from the stage.

The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination remains underway, with police authorities continuing a manhunt for the suspect.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil McGraw’s long-running daytime program The Dr. Phil Show concluded in 2023. He had since launched a primetime series, Dr. Phil Primetime, on his Merit Street network in April 2024. He also continues to engage audiences through his self-titled podcast on YouTube.

