  • "Disgusting, senseless, unprovoked": Piers Morgan reacts after chilling video of Decarlos Brown Jr. stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska surfaces

"Disgusting, senseless, unprovoked": Piers Morgan reacts after chilling video of Decarlos Brown Jr. stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska surfaces

By Diana George
Modified Sep 08, 2025 07:14 GMT
Media personality Piers Morgan has become part of an increasing number of high-profile figures demanding answers after a surveillance video surfaced of Iryna Zarutska, 23, being murdered on a light rail commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina. The murder, allegedly committed by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., triggered a heated discussion regarding crime, media reporting, and public safety.

The video footage, shared with the public by the Charlotte Area Transit System, depicts the final moments of Iryna Zarutska's life on the evening of August 22. Wearing her work uniform, she is pictured on the train, staring at her phone, unaware of the man behind her.

Decarlos Brown Jr. is next shown getting restless, pulling out a folding knife, and lunging towards Iryna to stab her. Although the edited video stops before the stabbing takes place, it shows Brown then wandering through the train cars, spattering blood, and calmly taking off his bloody hoodie.

Iryna Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. and charged him with first-degree murder. The police recovered a knife beside the platform where the suspect exited the train.

Piers Morgan took to X on September 7 to express his outrage, writing,

"Why is the disgusting, senseless, unprovoked murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte NC not getting more media attention?!"
Iryna Zarutska case sparks debate on justice system and public safety

Iryna Zarutska's case has also raised serious conversations about the criminal justice system. Court records show Decarlos Brown Jr. has a criminal history of over a decade and has been arrested at least 14 times for more serious offenses, including armed robbery and assault.

However, Brown was on the streets at the time of the attack, even with that record. Brown's apparent mental health issues have also come to light. According to an affidavit cited by the Charlotte Observer, earlier this year, he was arrested for abusing 911 and saying there was a "man-made" thing in his body that had control over him.

As legal proceedings begin against Decarlos Brown Jr., many who knew Zarutska are reflecting on her life and paying tribute to her memory. The pizzeria she worked at delivered a heartfelt statement, saying she was “not only an incredible employee, but a true friend.”

"Recently our Zepeddie’s family suffered a tremendous loss. We lost not only an incredible employee, but a true friend. Our dear Iryna left this world far too soon, and our hearts are heavy with grief," they wrote in a statement on Instagram.
A fundraiser for her family has raised tens of thousands of dollars. Decarlos Brown Jr.'s motive remains unknown.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska has become a glaring symbol, fueling an urgent dialogue around safety on public transit and the treatment of repeat offenders by the justice system.

