Michael Irvin reflects on stabbing Cowboys teammate Everett McIver during training camp incident

Michael Irvin opened up about a particular incident in his football career. He admitted that he stabbed Dallas Cowboys teammate Everett McIver during a confrontation at training camp in 1998.
The Hall of Fame receiver discussed it in detail on Thursday, describing it as a rash reaction in a fight.
"This big ol' joker was whooping my butt," Irvin said, via the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. "It's still not an excuse. I shouldn't have never grabbed the scissors, but I was in fight or flight mode.
"It's blood everywhere. I barley missed an artery. I sat in that room thinking, 'Boy, I'm going to jail. I killed this man.' I thank him again today, and I apologize. He said, 'Man, I don't want to take you away from your kids like you almost took me away from mine.'"
The fight broke out at training camp in Wichita Falls, Texas, as a disagreement over a haircut turned physical. Journalist Jeff Pearlman said in July that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones privately settled the issue with McIver to prevent legal fallout.
Irvin also connected his reflections on past mistakes to his current work in mentoring others.
"When God saves you and pulls you in from certain things, he's not saving you for you," Irvin said on Thursday, via BET.
"God frees you to go back and get the rest of his people who are in the mess that you were in, to show them that if I came through it, so can you."
Michael Irvin blames the agent for Micah Parsons' trade departure
Michael Irvin has been outspoken about the Cowboys' storylines. He claimed that Micah Parsons’ departure to the Green Bay Packers was the fault of his agent, David Mulugheta, not team owner Jerry Jones.
Irvin added that Mulugheta mishandled negotiations.
"He said, 'Micah wants to be a Dallas Cowboy,'" Irvin said on Wednesday, via “The Dan Patrick Show.”
"Then your next statement is null and void to me. Everything else is null and void because your job, you blew your job. That's your job to get the most money from the Dallas Cowboys. That was your job, and they failed at it."
Parsons was the face of Dallas’ defense, earning multiple All-Pro honors and establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers.
