  • "Benjamin Netanyahu & the IDF are corrupted war criminals": Natasha Cloud has heated back-and-forth with Zionist org on Israel and Palestine

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 23, 2025 15:52 GMT
New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Natasha Cloud has heated back-and-forth with Zionist org on Israel and Palestine (Credits: Getty)

Natasha Cloud has voiced her opinions against a Zionist organisation, accusing it of supporting terrorism. On Friday, Betarf USA shared an interview with Cloud on their X account.

In the interview, the Liberty guard criticized the US for interfering in the Gaza-Palestine struggle. She urged the people to stand up for the people of Gaza and condemned Israel's actions.

Cloud's statements did not sit right with Betar, as they accused the Liberty guard of supporting terrorism against the American population and in other countries.

"WNBA player supports the rape of women and mass terrorism against Americans and other foreigners. Remember that if you go watch he/she," Betar caption their post.
Natasha Cloud clapped back at the Zionist organisation in a comment under their post. She told the Zionist organisation to tag her when they post anything about her.

"Next time tag me with your scary asses if yall gonna write a click bait ass post. 🖕🏾 I believe in humanity. To still support Netanyahu and the IDF at this point is evil and disgusting af. Stop weaponizing Israel in the name of religion. No religion condones mass murder," Cloud commented.
In another reply on the same thread, she criticised Israel's Prime Minister and the country's defense forces.

"Netanyahu & the IDF are corrupted war criminals w/ a colonizer/settler mindset," Cloud commented. "How did yall get to Palestine after post British colonialism? They defended you. They welcomed you into their land and yall took advantage…Very similar the our very existence as well."
The Liberty Guard has been an active spokesperson on the Gaza-Palestine war. She frequently shares pro-Palestine posts on her X account to spread awareness about the incidents happening in Middle Eastern countries.

Natasha Cloud slams WNBA officiating after receiving a technical foul that puts her in suspension danger

Natasha Cloud received her sixth technical foul of the season in Liberty's 85-75 win over the Lynx on Tuesday. It was New York's first win over Minnesota this season, but their veteran guard is now only two technical fouls away from receiving a one-game suspension without pay.

After the game, Cloud expressed her confusion about receiving the foul and criticized the WNBA's officiating.

"I didn’t say anything. I literally said ‘Move her knee, it’s displacing her,’ and I got a technical,” She said. “So I think that we just need to have a real accountability with our refs as well like what it means to be soft in the middle of the game. I didn’t say a cuss. I didn’t come at him. I didn’t aggressively approach him."

Natasha Cloud is having a good run this season. She is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 43.0% shooting from the field. However, she needs to be careful in future games with how she conducts herself with the officials and on the court.

