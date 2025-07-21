"And I have drug testing": Natasha Cloud provides brutal reality check as WNBA schedule leaves no room to breathe after All-Star weekend

New York Liberty star, Natasha Cloud, highlighted an issue with the tight WNBA schedule after the All-Star Weekend. The winner of the 2025 All-Star skills challenge made posts on her social media, pointing out the rigidness of the league's scheduling.The All-Star Weekend came to an end with the All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19. The players barely had time to catch their breath before resuming their regular season duties on Tuesday.On Monday, Natasha Cloud made a post on X, highlighting the issue with the break.&quot;Yall is it real life that we play already tomorrow😅💀 All star gotta start being an actual week,&quot; she wrote in the post.The Liberty star made another post, informing fans that she has to take a drug test as well.&quot;&amp; I have drug testing🤣,&quot; she captioned a gif she shared.The WNBA's tight schedule has been a discussion among players, especially this year with the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement. Previously, Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin also highlighted the toll it takes on players' bodies.Other players like Satou Sabally have also pushed back on the tight scheduling. Sabally called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for ignoring players' needs for recovery.With the league currently in expansion mode, the issue has become even more serious.Natasha Cloud wins All-Star Skills ChallengeThe New York Liberty dominated the All-Star Weekend. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart represented the team in the All-Star Game. Two of the Liberty stars also won individual awards over the weekend. Ionsecu won the 3-point contest, and Natasha Cloud won the All-Star skills challenge.Cloud competed against Erica Wheeler, Skylar Diggins, Allisha Gray and Courtney Williams in the challenge. After the win, she posted a picture with the trophy with a message on X.&quot;Yall was sayinnnn? ☁️🗽🤑,&quot; she wrote.The New Liberty star also collected a large sum from the win. The WNBA paid her $2,575, per the CBA stipulations. In addition, WNBA and the insurance company Aflac collaborated to pay her an extra $55,000.After the win, Cloud said that she was going to put the money as down payment for the home she was buying with her girlfriend, Isabelle Harrison.&quot;This mama over here told me I better win today for a down payment on a house, so baby, you gonna get that house,&quot; Cloud said.Cloud and Harrison's relationship was reportedly accidentally revealed by Satou Sabally a while ago.