Natasha Cloud reveals most brutal part of defending Caitlin Clark after Fever stun Liberty: "She can shoot that s**t"

New York Liberty point guard Natasha Cloud received widespread praise for locking down Caitlin Clark during their May 24 matchup against the Indiana Fever. However, just over 20 days later, Clark flipped the script with a dazzling offensive showcase, leaving Cloud and the Liberty defense with no answers.

Following Saturday’s game, Cloud took to TikTok Live where she was asked about the most challenging part of guarding Clark. Known as one of the league’s premier defenders, Cloud gave an honest response, pointing directly to Clark’s unmatched ability to knock down deep 3-pointers as the toughest part of containing her.

"When she crosses half court, she can shoot that s**t," Cloud said.

Natasha Cloud had high praise for Caitlin Clark’s shooting display after the Fever star torched the Liberty in a 102-88 win. The former Iowa sensation went on a blistering scoring run, drilling three consecutive 3-pointers in just 40 seconds, a feat rarely seen in the WNBA.

Clark was unstoppable from deep, hitting 7 of 14 shots from beyond the arc, including several of her trademark step-backs that left Cloud and the Liberty helpless. While Clark finished with 32 points, Cloud struggled offensively, hitting just one of her eight shot attempts and finishing with only five points.

WNBA fans react to Natasha Cloud's remark on Caitlin Clark

Social media lit up after Natasha Cloud openly praised Caitlin Clark’s elite shooting ability, having witnessed it firsthand. Fans applauded Cloud for her honesty and sportsmanship, commending her recognition and acknowledgment of the brilliance of the Indiana Fever superstar.

The Liberty and Fever have already faced off twice this season, with each team securing a win. With two more matchups remaining on the schedule, the stage is set for another thrilling showdown between Clark and Cloud.

