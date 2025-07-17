"Not backing down": Natasha Cloud makes feelings clear as 20 players set to intervene with WNBA for new CBA

WNBA players' union and representatives of the league are meeting in Indianapolis on Thursday for a Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation. However, already unhappy with the league's offer, the players are reportedly putting a united front when they sit across the table.

After the game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile spoke to Natasha Cloud about the meeting. The New York Liberty star said that more than 20 players were expected to attend the meeting.

"We're not backing down," Cloud said postgame.

The voice has been identical from all players across the league. Caitlin Clark, who was recently voted as the face of the WNBA in a poll conducted by The Athletic, is also expected to be present at the meeting. Given that the All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis, most of the players are already expected to be in the city.

The players opted out of the current CBA because of the salary cap. According to the current CBA, the supermax salaries of the players were capped at $250,000. The current CBA was originally scheduled to end after the 2027 season, but it will end at the end of the 2025 season instead.

WNBA players' demands and the league's offer are way apart for an easy discussion

There are three reported issues where the league and players have a deeper disagreement: salaries, roster size and revenue sharing. According to NBC Sports, the two sides are way apart in their proposals.

Several players have expressed their disappointment with the league's proposal. Satou Sabally, a representative of the Union, said that the offer from the league was a "slap in the face."

The league has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years. There has been a substantial spike in attendance, viewership and ticket prices. Moreover, when the NBA negotiated media deal rights for the WNBA, it was worth $2.2 billion for 11 years.

The $200 million per year deal was a substantive growth from the previous deal, which was at $60 million per year. As the league is expanding, the WNBA is also charging $250 million free from expansion fees. Players are demanding a fair share in light of the league making more money.

"It's interesting that there's a $250 million expansion fee, and there's no openness to have that be reflected in revenue share that goes to the players, especially as we’re experiencing growth," WNBPA president Ogwumike said. "It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, but we're hoping we can get some clarity on that in Indiana."

In April, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that she wanted to get a transformational deal for players, but also a deal that was sustainable for the league.

"We want to have a fair deal for all, but it has to be within the confines of a sustainable economic model that goes on for 10 years," she said.

Engelbert added that the league's proposal was also sent after considering the facilities that players need.

