After Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and $90,000 guard make major statement on CBA negotiations

On Tuesday, Caitlin Clark confirmed that she would be attending the first in-person collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Player's Association (WNBPA). Now, just like the Indiana Fever does on the court, Clark's teammates have followed her lead by making a statement on the negotiations, which take place on Thursday.

Prior to Wednesday's game featuring the Fever and the New York Liberty, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson — who is signed to a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever as per Spotrac — told WNBA insider Annie Costabile about increased player presence at the negotiations in Indianapolis.

"Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson both said pregame that the expectation is if players are in Indianapolis they will be at Thursdays CBA meeting," Costabile tweeted.

This quote points to the gravity of Thursday's negotiations, as WNBA players have been vocal about the changes they want to see in terms of salaries and benefits moving forward.

