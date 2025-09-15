  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Devil overplayed his hand": Candace Owens reacts to viral post comparing Charlie Kirk's death with "9/11"

"Devil overplayed his hand": Candace Owens reacts to viral post comparing Charlie Kirk's death with "9/11"

By Diana George
Modified Sep 15, 2025 16:38 GMT
Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Following the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a highly charged reaction was sparked from his friend and fellow conservative, Candace Owens. The controversy started when X user @Cernovich posted that Charlie Kirk's death could be "the first case of mass PTSD," differentiating it from the scale of 9/11 but noting the immediate, graphic nature of the video footage circulating online.

Ad

Cernovich's post, which described the psychological ramifications of the killing as unique because of how quickly it went public through social media, received a sizable reaction. Candace Owens, who was a friend and an associate of Kirk at Turning Point USA, quoted the tweet with the response:

"9/10 will never be forgotten. The devil overplayed his hand."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Candace Owens's response has largely been construed as a defiant statement of resilience. Within hours, her comment went viral, and it was shared by thousands of Kirk's supporters.

Candace Owens leads tributes for Charlie Kirk following assassination

The exchange takes place in the wake of national mourning and political unrest over Charlie Kirk's death. Candace Owens had previously honored Kirk in a YouTube live stream that drew more than 150,000 viewers at one time, causing the stream to crash. She called him an "amazing person," "my best friend," and "my brother," but admitted that she would "never unsee the footage of what I saw."

Ad

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University. Officials have stated on record that it was a politically motivated incident of violence. Since the shooting, memorials have been conducted across the country, including at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, and outside the Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix, Arizona.

The shooting has sent waves of security uncertainty in the form of swatting calls to multiple historically Black colleges and universities and the cancellation of some conservative events.

Ad

Ben Shapiro, another conservative commentator, had to postpone his appearance at the Ronald Reagan Library, just the day after the attack was reported. However, Shapiro denied the rumors of an outright cancellation of his tour, stating,

"I will be coming to college campuses, many of them this year...Charlie's voice is not silent. We're going to pick up that bloodstained microphone where Charlie left it."
Ad

Even among Kirk's ideological opposition, there was horror at the violent act.

"I didn't agree with any of his political opinions, but I think what happened to him was absolutely horrible," a student at LMU told Fox 11 LA.

The police have detained Tyler Robinson as a suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Robinson "is not cooperating with authorities" and has not confessed to the crime.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Diana George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications