  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "We are Charlie Kirk" chants take over the streets of South Korea, honouring the late American political activist

"We are Charlie Kirk" chants take over the streets of South Korea, honouring the late American political activist

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 15, 2025 15:09 GMT
Global Reaction to the Death of U.S. Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk - Source: Getty
Global Reaction to the Death of U.S. Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Just days after Charlie Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025, many people gathered in Seoul to pay their respects to him. According to The Economic Times, on September 13, demonstrators marched through the center of Seoul as they chanted, "We are Charlie Kirk." They waved banners and signs paying tribute to the activist.

Ad

Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in the U.S. Rallies in his name were held across cities from London to Sydney, as reported by The Economic Times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Just days before his assassination, Kirk attended the Build Up Korea conference in Seoul. At the event, he addressed conservative youth and spoke about topics such as tradition, nationalism, and the importance of strengthening families.

Charlie Kirk’s legacy and his connection to South Korea

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012. He then expanded it into one of America's most prominent conservative youth groups. As The Economic Times reported, he was known for defending traditional values, free speech, and national identity. His work has extended internationally in recent years, which includes outreach efforts in South Korea.

Ad

Build Up Korea was a movement launched in 2023 and modeled after Turning Point USA. The forum had invited him as a keynote guest for its latest conference, which was held on September 5 and 6, 2025.

Political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University (Image via Getty)
Political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University (Image via Getty)

His speeches at the event emphasized marriage, children, and a return to faith, as reported by The Economic Times.

Ad
"The phenomenon of young people, especially men, turning conservative is occurring simultaneously across multiple continents. It is not unique to the U.S., which is why it deserves more attention. That is why I chose South Korea as my first Asian destination," he said at the event, as per Reuters.

After his Seoul conference, he claimed in a podcast episode released on September 8 that Korea was "under attack," similar to the United States.

Ad
"Their country is totally under attack. The same things that we have been fighting for here, whether it be lawfare in South Korea or mass migration in Japan - this is a worldwide phenomenon," Kirk remarked.
Ad

The funeral service for Charlie Kirk will be held on September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the memorial.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications