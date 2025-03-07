“Can’t still come to terms with it”– Junsei Motojima breaks silence on his Our Youth co-star Kenshin Kamimura’s controversy and report arrest

On March 6, 2025, Our Youth actor Junsei Motojima addressed the situation involving his former co-star Kenshin Kamimura. Posting on Instagram, he shared that he was struggling to process the news. He also expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the drama’s scheduled fan events in Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Ad

He apologized for being unable to fulfill his promise to meet fans and stated that he would continue focusing on his work. As translated by Google, his statement read,

"I can't wrap my head around with the recent news about Kenshin and can't still come to terms with it. The cancellation of the drama "Miseinen" events has been announced. I promised to go see everyone in Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo but I will no longer be able to keep that promise."

Ad

Trending

He continued,

"I want to embrace this sadness with everyone who loves this drama. But I will focus on what I need to do now. I'll continue to post about my work and daily life on social media as I have done until now. "

Expand Tweet

Ad

While acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances, he hoped that those who cherished the drama could find some peace.

Junsei Motojima has been gaining recognition in the entertainment industry, with Our Youth being one of his most well-received projects. His portrayal of the lead character had earned him praise.

However, due to recent developments, the show’s promotional activities have come to an abrupt halt.

All we know about Kenshin Kamimura’s arrest and the agency’s response

Kenshin Kamimura was arrested in Hong Kong on March 2, 2025, on charges of indecent assault. Reports indicate that the incident took place at a restaurant in Mong Kok following a fan event.

Ad

Kamimura and the alleged victim, a female interpreter, had met earlier that day and were attending a gathering with staff when the incident occurred. After receiving a report from the victim, local authorities took him into custody.

He later appeared in court on March 4 and his next hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his arrest, Kamimura was removed from ONE N’ ONLY, and his contract with Stardust Promotion was terminated on March 4. In an official statement, the agency apologized for the situation and assured that the group would continue its activities as a five-member unit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

They also confirmed that their upcoming performances in Japan would proceed as planned, with no ticket refunds.

Kenshin Kamimura has since deleted his social media accounts, and his presence has been removed from the group’s official pages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback