Who is Kenshin Kamimura? Former ONE N’ ONLY member and Our Youth star reportedly arrested on assault allegations

On Tuesday, March 4, Stardust Promotion, the former agency of the Japanese idol and actor Kenshin Kamimura, released a statement announcing that the idol had left both the agency and his Japanese boy band, ONE N' ONLY, due to serious compliance violations of their contract. It was later revealed that there were assault allegations raised against the idol.

Hong Kong News reported on March 5 that the Hong Kong police arrested Kenshin Kamimura due to an alleged assault on a female translator. According to the report, Kenshin Kamimura held a fan meeting in Tung Chung, an island in Hong Kong, on March 1, between 9 AM and 8 PM.

After the fan meeting, the Japanese idol and his staff members went for dinner at the Portland Street in Mong Kok for a celebration banquet. There was a female translator among the staff members, and it was the first time the idol and the staff member met each other.

It was reported that the alleged assault took place during the celebration banquet. The next day, on March 2, the translator filed a complaint to the provincial police, and Kenshin Kamimura was arrested the same day on charges of alleged indecent assault.

The case was heard at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on March 4, and the court was adjourned for a further hearing on April 15. While the case's conclusions haven't been met yet, his agency, Stardust Promotion, revealed that the idol will no longer be part of the agency or their Japanese boy band, ONE N' ONLY.

All you need to know about the former Japanese ONE N' ONLY member and Our Youth actor, Kenshin Kamimura

Kenshin Kamimura is a 25-year-old Japanese singer and actor who debuted under Stardust Promotion in 2015 as a member of Satori Boys Club. The group was housed under the EBiDAN brand of the agency, and soon, the group merged with another J-pop group, EBiSSH, in 2018, after the two units toured together.

Therefore, as of 2018, the merged group went by the name ONE N' ONLY, consisting of a total of six members. He was born in Nagoya, Aichi, in Japan. The idol has released two singles alongside his fellow Satori Boys Club members in 2017 and 2018, called Help You and WE/GO, respectively. Following his merge into an ONE N' ONLY member, the group released several tracks and albums.

Some of their famous works include YOUNG BLOOD, Departure, Dark Knight, Category/ My Love, and their most recent release, Map of the Mind. The group also starred in a TV series called FAKE MOTION Season 2: Tatta Hitotsu no Negai in 2021 and two movies called Battle King!! -We'll rise again and Battle King !! - Map of the Mind.

While the former was released in 2023, the latter premiered on February 14, 2025, and it is the last sequel of the movie series. On the other hand, Kenshin Kamimura has also independently starred in Japanese movies and TV shows. He appeared in two movies in 2015 and 2018, called Sochira no Sora wa Donna Sora desu ka? and Umibe no Shuukan Taishuu.

Some of his TV series include Our Youth, The Unknown Me, Ossan's Love Returns, and more. However, following the recent news of the assault, his agency revealed that Kenshin Kamimura will not be taking part in the upcoming tour of ONE N' ONLY due to his permanent departure. Here's what the statement read:

"Thank you very much for your continued support of our affiliated group, ONE N' ONLY. We regret to inform you that a serious compliance violation by member Kenshin Kamimura has been confirmed. As a result, effective today, March 4, he has withdrawn from the group, and our management contract with him under Stardust Promotion Inc. has been terminated."

The statement continued,

"We sincerely apologize to SWAG (ONE N' ONLY's fandom) and all related parties for this sudden announcement. The previously announced LIVE TOUR 2025 "II: ONE N' ONLY:II" will proceed with five members. Please note that refunds will not be issued."

Following the news of Kenshin Kamimura's assault and departure, the idol has also deleted his Instagram account.

