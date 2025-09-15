Candace Owens reshares video of Charlie Kirk dancing with podcaster, where he is called "man of God"

Right-wing podcaster Candace Owens shared a clip of her dancing with Charlie Kirk, following the death of the latter. Kirk was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University on September 10 during a debate event. In a tribute to Kirk, Owens shared some pictures and clips on her Instagram highlights on September 11.The highlights also included a clip of Owens and Kirk dancing together. The former Daily Wire host reshared the video on her Instagram story on September 14 after it was posted by another user in Kirk’s memory. The user thanked the conservative podcaster for sharing this video and praised the late activist in the following words:&quot;I can't explain the joy this video brings me. Because even though I didn't know Charlie personally, it shows me who he really was. Yes, he was bold and fearless. Yes, he was a hero. Yes, he was a man of God. But he was also just a person. A goofy, lovable, joyful person. I don't know how anyone could rejoice after losing such a light.&quot;Candace Owens reshares video of Charlie Kirk dancing with her (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)On September 11, Owens dedicated Instagram highlights to Kirk, sharing photos of their work together. In one clip, the podcaster and Kirk were seen vibing on music while traveling in a car with others. She also shared a picture of herself and Charlie Kirk with Kanye West. In the last picture of the highlights, Owens wrote,&quot;I'll be seeing you, my friend.&quot;Candace Owens Instagram Highlights (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)Owens often shared the stage with the TPUSA founder in college debates. The political commentator, on her September 11 podcast, recounted her time with Charlie Kirk. The podcaster recalled the time when they were new in politics and would appear on multiple news debates in a day.&quot;We had a motto, couple of mottos, but Charlie's was 'We can always outwork our opponents.' I can't tell you how many times we looked at each other and we said, 'We can outwork them.' Everyone was bigger than us, but no, not working harder than us. That came really directly from Charlie. It was the thing that he said we could always control,&quot; she recalled.Candace Owens questions Federal authorities over Charlie Kirk’s deathSince the second day of Kirk's murder, Candace Owens has been raising eyebrows about the role of federal authorities. On September 11, the FBI released the pictures of the suspect. The podcaster took to her X account and called the intent of the authorities into question, adding that if they had released the pictures earlier, people on the internet would have caught the suspect earlier.However, soon the suspect was caught, and federal authorities and Utah officials held a news conference on September 12 to share details. Governor Spencer Cox stated at the conference that the shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson, was identified and arrested on Thursday night.In the conference, the Governor added that Robinson acted alone and no immediate links were found, leading to more arrests. However, Owens suggested that others were involved, too.&quot;More people were involved and we need to know whom. A lot of school shootings are related to discord chats so there is an underground emerging and we need to know who the directors of it are,&quot; the podcaster wrote in an X post.In another post, Candace Owens alleged that Charlie Kirk was &quot;fighting&quot; with some powerful people and was under &quot;immense&quot; pressure for the last few weeks.Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKCharlie Kirk was fighting with some very powerful billionaires that he took money from over things he was discussing. The pressure on him was immense over the last two weeks. The truth will be revealed. The messages will be leaked. And the movement he built will rise up.Candace Owens, who worked with the conservative activist at Turning Point USA, broke down in tears in her latest podcast, which she dedicated as a tribute to Kirk. During the episode, she also swore to honor and advance Charlie Kirk's legacy.