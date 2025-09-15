"So wonderful": Candace Owens raves after Coldplay's Chris Martin implores fans to "send love" to "Charlie Kirk's family" after his assassination

American political commentator and author Candace Owens recently shared her thoughts after Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay paid respect to Charlie Kirk. According to USA Today, frontman Chris Martin encouraged his fans to “send love” to the family of the late American conservative activist during a recent concert at London's Wembley Stadium. On Saturday, September 13, 2025, Candace Owens took to her official X account and reshared a video featuring Chris Martin and the band urging the crowd to spread peace and love. The 36-year-old shared the video from the X account Inevitable West, which reported:“BREAKING: Coldplay's Chris Martin tells his audience of 80,000+ to send love to Charlie Kirks family during final night at Wembley. It's no longer about left vs right. It's about humanity vs insanity.”Reacting to this video of Chris Martin, Candace Owens wrote:“So wonderful. Just amazing to see the world unite in this way.”According to Variety, during a July 2025 segment of his The Charlie Kirk Show, the conservative activist expressed his distaste for a Coldplay concert. Admitting that he finds Coldplay music “very hard to listen to,” Kirk remarked:“I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert. I would rather go to a WNBA game than go to a Coldplay concert. Couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time. But it’s fine, it’s a free society, you can do whatever you want.”Notably, Charlie Kirk was killed at the age of 31 on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. He was reportedly shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. The political figure was also a close ally of US President Donald Trump.How did Chris Martin pay tribute to Charlie Kirk after his assassination?According to Deadline, on Friday, September 12, 2025, during his band’s final stop on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Chris Martin said:“Let’s raise our hands like this and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world, and there are so many places that might need it today. So, here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff.”Chris Martin performs during Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour (Images via Getty)The Coldplay frontman further went on and implored the crowd at Wembley Stadium to “send love” to Charlie Kirk's family.“You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family, you can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Russia, Azerbaijan and Sudan and Somalia, anywhere you think might need love from London,” the musician continued.According to USA Today, Coldplay kicked off its Music of the Spheres World Tour in Costa Rica in March 2022. The band concluded their long-running tour on September 12 in London. They visited Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.For the unversed, the killer of Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, was arrested last week on Thursday. The shooter was identified as Utah local Tyler Robinson. He is 22 years old.