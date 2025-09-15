"You are sick": Megyn Kelly slams Oxford Union president for saying "cancers" must be "taken down" after Charlie Kirk’s death

Political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly slammed Oxford Union president George Abaraonye after the remarks he made in a speech resurfaced online post Charlie Kirk's death during his ourdoor event at a university in Utah.On September 14, 2025 Kelly reposted a video featuring Abaraonye’s comments about the right-wing political party, originally shared by the X user, End Wokeness. Expressing outrage, she wrote:“@Oxford, you are sick. Absolutely revolting.”The original clip, shared by X user End Wokeness on September 12, showed Abaraonye delivering a speech in which he described the political right as “cancers” that must be “taken out by any necessary means.”“And side prop will argue that at times there is simply nothing else that can be required other than violent retaliation...The view that some institutions are too broken, too regressive, too oppressive to be reformed. Like cancers of our society. They must and they should be taken down by any means necessary,” he saidIn the aforementioned post, X user End Wokeness, further added that apart from calling the right &quot;cancers&quot;, Abaraonye had also celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination.This was a reference to Abaraonye's Instagram post, in which Abaraonye wrote, “Charlie Kirk got shot loool” after the news of Kirk’s untimely death came to light. The post was later deleted, and in comments to The Times, the Oxford Union president admitted he had “reacted impulsively.” (As per BBC report dated September 12)Megyn Kelly pays emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk after his deathCharlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly delivered an emotional on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk following his fatal shooting. At the time, Kelly described him as one of the most influential voices of her lifetime.Kirk, a right-wing youth activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on September 10, 2025. His assasiantion occured while he was giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31-years-old and the father of two children.According to investigators, Kirk was shot in the neck while addressing an audience on gun violence at the campus quad. The single gunshot is believed to have been fired from the roof of the Losee Center, a building overlooking the courtyard.During one of the recent episodes of The Megyn Kelly Show, (uploaded to YouTube on September 11), Kelly struggled to hold back tears as she shared the news about Kirk’s death with her listeners. She compared the shocking moment of Kirk’s shooting to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, recalling the violent force with which Kirk collapsed.“It looked like when JFK was assassinated, the violence with which he keeled back, was hit, the thrust of it,” she said, visibly emotional.Megyn Kelly added that the bullet’s impact made it obvious the weapon was powerful, describing it as “some sort of a rifle or shotgun” with “severe velocity.”She went on to call Charlie Kirk a divinely inspired figure who had shaped the national conversation on difficult political issues.“We have lost one of the most important voices that we’ve had in my lifetime on the right, one of the most important messengers. Someone sent by God to change minds and hearts on the most important, divisive, difficult issues of our time,&quot; she said.Kelly also reflected on her personal connection with Kirk, who had been a frequent guest on her show. His most recent appearance was just a month before his death.She emphasized his influence in conservative politics, particularly during the 2024 presidential election. She further explained how his grassroots organizing among young voters was pivotal, noting that:“One of the reasons we got Trump is Charlie Kirk… There is no denying the effect Charlie Kirk had on this election”During the podcast episode, Kelly also extended condolences to Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two children as she underscored the personal and political loss felt across the conservative movement due to Kirk's deathAlthough a suspect has been apprehended in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, officials have emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly continues to host The Megyn Kelly Show, her daily talk show and podcast on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel. Her show also has more than 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.