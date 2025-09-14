Will Donald Trump attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial? Date, registration process, and more explored as Turning Point USA announce service 

U.S. President Donald Trump will be attending Charlie Kirk's memorial on Sunday, September 21, as per Fox News. Turning Point USA announced on September 13 that the service will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. A few hours after he was shot, Donald Trump announced his death through his Truth Social account. On September 13, Turning Point USA, founded by Kirk, announced the details of his memorial service.

They posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ."

Interested individuals can register on the Fight for Charlie website. Media personnel can also apply to cover the memorial on the website.

Kirk was a right-wing activist, author, and media personality. He founded Turning Point USA, ran a podcast, and also wrote multiple books. He campaigned for conservative ideologies and was a supporter of Trump as well.

Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk's death; officials detain alleged shooter

Milwaukee Prepares For The Republican National Convention (Image Source: Getty)

On Wednesday, Charlie was at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour. He was taking questions from the audience when he was shot in the neck. Instant reports suggested that he was in a critical condition.

However, soon after, Trump posted on his Truth Social account:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The police, meanwhile, have arrested Tyler Robinson as the alleged shooter. He was taken into custody on September 12 after his father persuaded him to surrender. Robinson's father confronted his son after matching the images that the authorities had put out and urged him to surrender.

As per BBC, formal charges will be filed against Robinson on Tuesday, September 16, and his first court appearance will also take place that day.

Charlie Kirk's wife opens up after his death

On Friday, Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, spoke about her late husband on a stream on Turning Point USA's X account. She said:

"Charlie loved his children and he loved me with all of his heart and I knew that everyday. He made sure I knew that everyday. Everyday he would ask me, ‘How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?’ … He was a such a good man. He still is such a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband.”

Charlie and Erika have two children, a son and a daughter, whose names haven't been revealed.

