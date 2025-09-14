  • home icon
  • "I do not believe Charlie Kirk was hero": Emmanuel Acho questions glorification of late conservative activist's life by "white" people 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:02 GMT
Emmanuel Acho questions glorification of late conservative activist
Emmanuel Acho questions glorification of late conservative activist's life by "white" people

Former NFL star Emmanuel Acho shared his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's death. He shared a couple of shorts on YouTube where he addressed the late activist's political beliefs.

"Charlie Kirk's death has led me to an uncomfortable conversation that I want to facilitate," Acho said. "To my white brothers and sisters, how would you hope your minority friends respond to the celebration of Charlie Kirk's life when he has very publicly said things like this. ... Referred to Asian individuals by the C word, a word too violent for me to utter.
"Referred to Michelle Obama and Ketanji Brown Jackson of the Supreme Court, both Harvard graduates, as not having the brain processing power to be taken seriously. Suggested that if they see a black pilot, would assume they were a DEI hire.
In another clip, Emmanuel Acho questioned "white people" who were glorifying his life. He said that while he didn't see Kirk as a hero, he doesn't believe Kirk should be treated as a "demon" either.

"Charlie Kirk's death has really shaken me to the core the last 36 hours because of the divisiveness in our world. ... We have some people that are trying to demonize him, and I don't believe he was a demon, though, he said things that were very offensive to people that look like me.
"We have other people trying to memorialize him, and I do not believe he was a hero. ... Instead, what I believe we should be doing is humanizing him, because he said a lot of great things for a lot of people, and he said a lot of hurtful things to a lot of people."
Kirk was assassinated while addressing students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. On Sept.12, police officials captured the man responsible for his death, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Stephen A. Smith called out people celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith didn't hesitate in calling out people on social media who celebrated the death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

In the video shared online, Smith said that it's never okay to rejoice in someone's death while expressing his condolences to Kirk's wife and children.

"I'm a black man born in American," Smith said. "I know what problems exist in this country. But I also know there are more good people than they are bad people, regardless of who you are, what your ethnic background is. ... I don't care what his political beliefs were. I don't care what he felt. I care about the fact that a man was gunned down in front of his two children who are five years of age or less.
"That he's dead at the age of 31. That his wife is a widow. That his children are fatherless. Because his ideas and his beliefs differed from somebody else apparently. And then I'm going online, and I'm seeing people celebrating it, shame, shame on you."

A public memorial service for Charlie Kirk will take place on Sept. 21 in Arizona. POTUS Donald Trump said that he plans to attend the activist's funeral along with vice-president JD Vance.

Edited by Bhargav
