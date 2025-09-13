  • home icon
Antonio Brown drops 3-word reaction as Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika kisses late husband’s hands at funeral

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:35 GMT
&quot;The Underdoggs&quot; HBCU Atlanta Screening - Source: Getty
"Antonio Brown drops 3-word reaction as Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika kisses late husband’s hands at funeral - Source: Getty

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination on Wednesday at Utah Valley University has drawn reaction from several prominent NFL entities, including former wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has shared several social media posts surrounding the shooting of the political figure. Charlie's wife, Erika, grieved her husband's death in a social media post on Friday.

Erika shared a social media post including a video from Charlie's funeral where she kissed her late husband's hand. The clip has gone viral on social media, catching the attention of Brown, who shared the post on X with a three-word reaction:

"Da** that’s wild."
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Charlie's wife penned an emotional caption for the post:

"The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever."

Erika grieved the Republican activist's loss but said the message Charlie was spreading will be "amplified" after his death and she will continue the mission to ensure her husband will be remembered.

"The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby, I know you do, and so does our Lord. They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now ... You have no idea.
"You, all of you, will never, ever, forget my husband Charlie Kirk I'll make sure of it. Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, 'Well done My good and faithful servant.'"

Antonio Brown called out FBI director Kash Patel for his speech

FBI director Kash Patel led the manhunt to capture Charlie Kirk's shooter. Patel addressed the media on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. During the presser, he paid a tribute to his "friend," saying:

"To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you at Valhalla."

Antonio Brown called out Patel for his "Valhalla" comment in a social media post on X.

"Valhalla? was that ni*** Kratos?"

Meanwhile, NFL teams are expected to observe a minute's silence in Kirk's tribute before their Week 2 games on Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
