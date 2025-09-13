Antonio Brown drops 3-word reaction as Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika kisses late husband’s hands at funeral

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination on Wednesday at Utah Valley University has drawn reaction from several prominent NFL entities, including former wide receiver Antonio Brown.Brown has shared several social media posts surrounding the shooting of the political figure. Charlie's wife, Erika, grieved her husband's death in a social media post on Friday.Erika shared a social media post including a video from Charlie's funeral where she kissed her late husband's hand. The clip has gone viral on social media, catching the attention of Brown, who shared the post on X with a three-word reaction:&quot;Da** that’s wild.&quot;Charlie's wife penned an emotional caption for the post:&quot;The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.&quot;Erika grieved the Republican activist's loss but said the message Charlie was spreading will be &quot;amplified&quot; after his death and she will continue the mission to ensure her husband will be remembered.&quot;The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby, I know you do, and so does our Lord. They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now ... You have no idea.&quot;You, all of you, will never, ever, forget my husband Charlie Kirk I'll make sure of it. Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, 'Well done My good and faithful servant.'&quot;Antonio Brown called out FBI director Kash Patel for his speechFBI director Kash Patel led the manhunt to capture Charlie Kirk's shooter. Patel addressed the media on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. During the presser, he paid a tribute to his &quot;friend,&quot; saying:&quot;To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you at Valhalla.&quot;Antonio Brown called out Patel for his &quot;Valhalla&quot; comment in a social media post on X.&quot;Valhalla? was that ni*** Kratos?&quot;Meanwhile, NFL teams are expected to observe a minute's silence in Kirk's tribute before their Week 2 games on Sunday.