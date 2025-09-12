Jason Whitlock serves blunt reality check on Pat McAfee’s belief on Charlie Kirk’s tragic shooting at Utah University

Pat McAfee is being given a reality check. The former NFL punter, famous for “The Pat McAfee Show,” had a lot to say about the slaying of political activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday. Kirk was shot in the neck and died on September 10 at an event for Turning Point USA, an organization he co-founded.McAfee said:&quot;Are we a society that’s really going to become that? Is that who we are? Is that what we’re going to be? Just strictly because we think that we’re better than the other side?&quot;On Thursday’s episode of “Fearless,” Jason Whitlock had a lot to say about McAfee.“This whole belief that we’re born into this world good and that there’s more good people than bad people, it’s not actually true, Pat. Until we surrender to our lord and saviour, we have no shot at being good people, and that’s why we have so much chaos going on in this world,” Whitlock said at 5:42.Following the shooting, US President Donald Trump called for prayers, while former presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton condemned the act of political violence.“So many people are so comfortable not adhering to, surrendering to, paying any reverence or respect for god, lord and saviour,” Whitlock continued at 6:05.“That tiny false belief that you know there’s all these good people.. nah, most of us are trash, and there are some of us that admit we’re trash and fight against it,” said Whitlock at 6:28.Tyler Robinson is suspected of assassinating the political activist and father of two. He’s being held in a Utah jail without bail on several initial charges, including aggravated murder, according to officials.Charlie Kirk deemed “a hero”Whitlock had a lot to say about the tragedy on his show and showed nothing but love to the late Kirk on social media.The sports personality’s feature image on his X account is one of Kirk in honour of the late conservative. On Wednesday, Whitlock called Kirk:“A hero.”Kirk was discussing mass shootings and was asked by a student:“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”Kirk’s last words before being shot were:“Counting or not counting gang violence?”He was rushed to the Timpanagos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Kirk was 31.