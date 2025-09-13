  • home icon
  Antonio Brown calls out FBI Director Kash Patel over Charlie Kirk "valhalla" comments after tragic death

Antonio Brown calls out FBI Director Kash Patel over Charlie Kirk "valhalla" comments after tragic death

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 13, 2025 18:06 GMT
NFL: SEP 15 Patriots at Dolphins
Antonio Brown calls out FBI Director Kash Patel over Charlie Kirk "valhalla" comments after tragic death

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the major names from the football community to show his interest in the ongoing investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination.

After Kirk's assassination on Wednesday, the FBI launched a manhunt for the suspected shooter. FBI Director Kash Patel, while updating on the investigation on Friday, shared an emotional message for the political commentator.

"To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you at Valhalla," Patel said to the press.

Brown called out Patel for his "Valhalla" comment, writing on X:

"Valhalla? was that ni*** Kratos?"
Brown is not the only person to take exception to the comment as the FBI director has faced widespread backlash on social media for his speech.

Apart from calling out Patel, Brown, also known as 'AB,' shared a post on X about 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is in custody for the suspected shooting of Kirk.

"Now this is making sense," Brown wrote sharing a latest update from the investigation.
Robinson, a Utah native, was arrested and charged with the assassination of Kirk on Friday. The 22-year-old reportedly turned himself in after the FBI's manhunt for the shooter started on Thursday.The

NFL revealed its decision to pay honor to Charlie Kirk rests with teams ahead of Sunday's games

The NFL observed a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk ahead of Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. However, the league has announced the teams will have the freedom to decide if they want to follow suit ahead of Sunday's slate of games.

"Last night’s moment was the league’s decision. It’s up to the clubs for this Sunday’s games," the league's statement read.

There has been controversy over the incident involving the Carolina Panthers as a member of the team’s communications department reportedly questioned the sympathy for Kirk after his death. The team has reportedly fired the member, releasing a statement:

"The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers," the team said in a social media statement. "We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual."

It'll be interesting to see if other teams observe a moment's silence to honor Kirk on Sunday amid the controversy surrounding the tragic incident.

