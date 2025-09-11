Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and more NFL partners join forces to pay tribute as Charlie Kirk gets shot dead

The NFL world is grieving after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a student debate at Utah Valley University. Many wives and fiancées of NFL players shared their heartbreak on Instagram.

Ad

Sarah Jane Ramos, fiancée of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reposted a photo of Charlie hugging his wife, Erika, and wrote:

"Praying for this beautiful Mama and their children 💔 I cannot imagine the pain they are feeling right now 💔”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Annah Gore, wife of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, shared a tribute and wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Rest in Peace Charlie”

Haley Cavinder, fiancée of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and his sister-in-law, Hannah Cavinder, posted from their joint account:

Ad

Trending

“An act of evil. Praying for his family endlessly. Accidentally unalived and heart breaking 💔. Rest in piece, Charlie."

Source: (Via Instagram Accounts)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, wrote in her Instagram Story:

Ad

"Jesus guide me, please, because I am beyond angry, sad, and in disbelief of what has happened and what I'm seeing on social media. Praying so hard for the Kirk family."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kbstafford89)

Nicolette Wilson, wife of Dolphins QB Zach Wilson, quietly reposted a tribute by The Conservateur.

Ad

Jill Kelly, wife of Bills legend Jim Kelly, shared an old post from Erika and wrote:

“Like, weirdly enough, a southerner, you don’t get forever…” Praying for Erika and your precious children."

Monica Taylor, wife of NFL legend Jason Taylor, wrote:

“Praying for this little babe and this family. ❤️”

Source: (Via Instagram Accounts)

Sydney McConkey, wife of Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, posted:

Ad

“America needs The Lord more than ever. #jesussaves”

Izzy Nix, wife of Broncos star Bo Nix, wrote:

“Jesus, we need You.”

Amy Pickett, wife of Raiders QB Kenny Pickett, shared a strong message:

"Sick to my stomach, Charlie was an advocate for Jesus Christ, freedom of speech and open debate. This is an intentional attack on our freedom. It is time to wake up America."

Ad

Source: (Via Instagram Accounts)

On Wednesday, around 12:20 p.m., Charlie Kirk was answering questions at his “Prove Me Wrong” debate table when he was shot in the neck. The bullet came from a rooftop about 200 yards away, fired from a bolt-action rifle.

Ad

His wife, Erika, and their two young kids were in the crowd when it happened.

Charlie was rushed to the hospital, but he didn’t survive. The shooter hasn’t been caught yet, and police are still searching.

U.S. President Donald Trump called it a “dark day for America” and said Charlie will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Charlie was the founder of Turning Point USA, a big conservative youth group. He was 31 years old.

Ad

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt makes feelings known on Charlie Kirk's death amid NFL partners' outcry

Mrs. Tavia Hunt shared a deeply emotional tribute after Charlie Kirk was declared deceased. She posted a photo of Charlie with his wife, Erika, and wrote:

“Charlie welcomed dissent, inviting those who disagreed to the front of the line for honest and winsome discourse. He showed us how conviction and consideration for others can coexist."

Before wrapping up her tribute, NFL's Tavia concluded how only Jesus serves the final word and not evil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.