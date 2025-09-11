Carolina Panthers fire exec Charlie Rock for posting 'insensitive' message of Charlie Kirk murder

The Carolina Panthers cut ties with football communications coordinator Charlie Rock on Thursday. The move came after he published social media posts referencing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The decision came the morning after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.
Rock worked in the team’s communications department. His dismissal was first reported by Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler, who cited a source familiar with the matter in his tweet. The franchise confirmed it via a statement.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual,” the Panthers said.
Screenshots circulating on X showed Rock posting remarks after the shooting. One read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it,” alongside an image of Kirk. Another referenced the Wu-Tang Clan track “Protect Ya Neck.”
In addressing the situation, team officials specified that Rock was directly employed by Carolina and not by Tepper Sports and Entertainment.
"The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers," the Panthers said.
Carolina Panthers aiming to pick up after a turbulent start
The Carolina Panthers will return to the field on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. They dropped their opener to Jacksonville 26-10, marked by three turnovers. Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik defended the team’s preparation.
"We felt good about the preparation and plan going into having two joint practices against other defenses," Idzik said on Thursday.
He pointed to joint practices with Cleveland and Houston as valuable reps. However, the team struggled to find rhythm, recording just one touchdown in the opener.
"I think from the outsider's view, you see the reps in preseason games, every team manages it different," Idzik said. "We also were benefitted with two cross-joint practices with Cleveland and Houston, two very physical, good defenses that posed a lot of challenges for us."
Carolina has lost four straight season openers and has not reached the playoffs since the 2017 season.
