Megyn Kelly announces there's "no f*cking way" she'll cancel live tour even after Charlie Kirk's assassination

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly addressed her upcoming live tour in the September 16, 2025 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, just days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. While acknowledging the emotional toll Kirk’s death had taken on her, Kelly announced that she would not be cancelling her tour.

Ad

“I’ve heard everyone’s concerns and I’m well aware of the challenges that now face us in doing this (tour). And all I can tell you is there is no f**king way I am cancelling one stop on this tour. Not one stop,” Kelly declared.

Ad

Trending

During this video, Megyn Kelly explained that she wanted to begin the episode by first addressing the topic her family had been “talking a lot about” since Kirk’s assassination, i.e her Megyn Kelly Live tour.

Kelly then shared that she had first announced the tour on September 8, 2025, and added that the tour was the “first time” her team had planned to take her show “on the road.” She described Megyn Kelly Live as a “cross-country tour” set to begin in October. For this tour she had planned to travel from “coast to coast.”

Ad

“And we began selling tickets last week and we began our promotional tour where I’ve just been calling into local radio stations and talking about the tour and the cities it’s coming to,” Kelly added.

Kelly also revealed that Charlie Kirk was also supposed to join Megyn Kelly Live on “one stop of that tour in California.”

Ad

After Kirk’s assassination, however, the podcaster explained that out of respect for him, she had “paused” all “promotional efforts.” Since he had been heavily featured in the “materials and the ads,” Kelly noted that continuing with them would have been “totally inappropriate” given what had happened.

Nonetheless, Kelly emphasized that she would not be cancelling the tour. She further revealed that she had a “serious discussion internally” with her team and family before making the decision.

Ad

“I’ve, as you know, been covering the news very closely, but there is no way we’re not doing this tour,” Megyn Kelly said .

What else did Megyn Kelly say about her live tour in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

Megyn Kelly (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Megyn Kelly, while acknowledging the shock of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, made it clear that she would not cancel her Megyn Kelly Live tour, stressing that continuing with the tour was “more important now than ever.”

Ad

Kelly admitted that she had “some concerns” about moving forward in light of Kirk’s killing. Still, she described those concerns as natural feelings any “human" being might have. She further emphasized that she would not allow fear to silence her voice or stop her from engaging with her audience.

Explaining her determination, Kelly recalled what she had told her team about the importance of moving forward regardless of the circumstances. She said:

Ad

“I don’t care if every single guest cancels on me. I don’t care if there are two people in the audience…I’m going to stand on these stages and I’m going to say all the things that we say all the time on this show and I will speak to those two people from the heart and be forever grateful to them for showing up. I see no other way. There is no other way forward.”

Ad

Charlie Kirk speaking at the Inauguration Of Trump As The 47th President (Image via Getty Images)

Kelly further addressed the safety of the tour, assuring her listeners that security would be her top priority.

Ad

While she acknowledged that “it’ll be a pain” for her audience to enter venues due to added precautions, she underscored that her team was committed to making it safe not only for her, but also for her staff, guests, and the audience.

At the same time, the podcaster also emphasized the importance of continuing public conversations in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. She rejected the idea of retreating into silence, declaring:

Ad

“And we absolutely have to keep talking. We absolutely have to keep this discussion going. To cower, to hide, to go silent is not the answer. You know, it’s just not the answer.”

For Kelly, seeing her supporters in person was not just about keeping her commitment to the tour, but also about finding strength and connection in a difficult moment. She described how much she wanted to meet audiences face to face, saying it would be the “best thing” for her emotional well-being.

Ad

She also promised that, despite the somber context post Charlie Kirk's death, attendees could still expect to “enjoy” themselves at the live tour shows.

Kelly also noted that the stop in California would carry a particularly heavy meaning.

“You know…the stop in California where Charlie was going to join us will be more somber and we’re still debating what to do there. We’re not canceling it. Trust me, I’ll be there,” Kelly explained

Ad

Beyond that single show, Megyn Kelly revealed that she wanted to use the entire tour as an opportunity to recognize and honor Charlie Kirk’s memory. She further remarked that she and her team were still "debating" on exactly how they wanted to do it. But she confirmed that they would "do it" during the tour.

Podcaster Megyn Kelly continues to host her eponymous podcast show on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel. Her show has also built a strong following of more than 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities later apprehended the suspect, Tyler Robinson, who is now being held without bail at Utah County Jail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More