  • "Get rid of her": Matt Walsh slams Pam Bondi after she threatens to prosecute Office Depot employee for refusing to print Charlie Kirk flyers

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 08:51 GMT
Matt Walsh and Pam Bondi
Matt Walsh and Pan Bondi (Image via Getty)

Conservative commentator and podcaster Matt Walsh slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi after she allegedly threatened to prosecute the Office Depot employee who refused to print flyers with the late activist Charlie Kirk's photo. The employee was fired by the company last week following a social media backlash.

Pam Bondi discussed the incident during her appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News on Monday night. The Attorney General stated:

“Businesses cannot discriminate. If you wanna go in and print posters with Charlie’s pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that.... I have Harmeet Dhillon right now in our civil rights unit looking at that immediately, that Office Depot had done that. We’re looking it up.”
In his September 16 X post, Matt Walsh questioned Pam Bondi’s comments, adding that prosecuting the already dismissed employee would be “pointless.”

"Get rid of her. Today. This is insane. Conservatives have fought for decades for the right to refuse service to anyone. We won that fight. Now Pam Bondi wants to roll it all back for no reason. The employee who didn’t print the flyer was already fired by his employer," Walsh added.
He continued,

"This stuff is being handled successfully through free speech and free markets. This is totally gratuitous and pointless. We need the AG focused on bringing down the left-wing terror cells, not prosecuting Office Depot for God’s sake."

For the unversed, last week, a video went viral in which an Office Depot employee in Michigan refused to print vigil posters with the image of late activist Charlie Kirk. In the video, the employee could be heard saying, “We don’t print propaganda, it’s propaganda."

Following the incident, Office Depot terminated the employee and shared a statement on X, in which the company called the employee's behavior "unacceptable and insensitive."

Matt Walsh took aim at Pam Bondi for her remarks on Katie Miller's podcast

On Monday, Pam Bondi appeared on Katie Miller's podcast, and the two remembered Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10. In the aftermath of Kirk's death, the host asked if law enforcement would go after the "groups who are using hate speech."

"There's free speech, and then there's hate speech. And there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society... We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech," Pam Bondi said.
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh reacted to Pam Bondi's comments in his X post. He argued there should not be any legal repercussions for “hate speech."

"There should be social consequences for people who openly celebrate the murder of an innocent man. But there obviously shouldn’t be any legal repercussions for “hate speech,” which is not even a valid or coherent concept. There is no law against saying hateful things, and there shouldn’t be," Matt Walsh wrote.
Matt Walsh appeared on the September 16 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. Walsh joined the other conservative political commentators Ben Shapiro and Michael Knowles on the podcast. This was the second episode following the death of Turning Point USA's founder. On Monday, Vice President JD Vance hosted the show.

Also read: "Completely insane": Piers Morgan reacts after Dr. Cornel West storms off heated debate with Andrew Wilson over Charlie Kirk's shooting

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
