"They will spit on my grave when I die": Matt Walsh says he "cannot unite" with the "Left", urges the "Right" to "stand together"

Political commentator Matt Walsh had shared a series of posts on X, following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Daily Wire host slammed people allegedly "celebrating" Kirk's death. In his X post shared on September 10, Walsh took a shot at "leftists" in this regard.

On September 12, Walsh reacted to a post where a user shared screenshots of people seemingly targeting other political commentators. With screenshots, the user wrote, "Matt, they want you next." Reacting to this, Walsh wrote, "I know."

Later, Matt Walsh penned some politically charged posts on X. In one of his posts, he refused to "unite" with the "Left."

"I cannot 'unite' with the Left because they want me dead. They will spit on my grave when I die and laugh in the faces of my wife and children. There can be no unity with such people. But I will unite with anyone on the Right. I hereby discard any grudge or personal feud I may have had with anyone on my side. Maybe we will pick up those arguments some time in the future. Now we have to stand together," Walsh posted.

Minutes later, Matt Walsh added another post to the thread in which he wrote that many people on the "Right" had criticized him, but he was sure that if he were "killed tomorrow," none of them would "gloat" and express anything other than "grief and sympathy." He added that people on the "Left" would not "contain" their "glee," and hence it was "easy for him" to "draw the line between friend and foe."

Matt Walsh reacted to Charlie Kirk’s death across platforms

Matt Walsh, who had collaborated on stage with Charlie Kirk, expressed his grief on the latter's death. In his September 10 post, the Daily Wire host stated that he was "devastated" by Kirk's death and conveyed his sympathy for the late activist's family.

"I’m totally devastated. Charlie was a friend and a very good man. I always worried that it would come to this eventually. I never thought it would be Charlie. He will be dearly missed. I’m praying for his family," Walsh posted.

In another post, the political commentator called Charlie Kirk "the most courageous and effective culture warrior" in the US. The podcaster talked about the assassination of Turning Point USA's founder on the September 11 episode of The Matt Walsh Show. The podcaster recalled the last time he met Charlie Kirk at the TPUSA Pastor Summit this Spring.

The podcast host recounted that a few months back, Kirk gave him partial credit for helping Trump win. However, he added that it was the late conservative activist who made the most efforts.

"He was the primary reason why Trump won. And it was his organizing and advocacy and activism and mobilization that helped to turn the tide. And yet he wanted to give the credit to other people, even people who didn't deserve it," Walsh stated.

The podcaster said that he was "disgusted" by seeing some people "gloating" over the death of his "friend." However, he added that he saw it as a "powerful tribute to Charlie's life and work."

"As a true culture warrior, it must be said that the evil gloating of his enemies are accolades in their own right. May we all be so successful and productive that our enemies celebrate when we die. May we all be so devastating to the leftist project that they long for our demise," Matt Walsh said.

Walsh is a right-wing political commentator and hosts a podcast titled The Matt Walsh Show. He also authored four books, worked on the 2020 documentary What Is a Woman?, and appeared in the 2024 documentary Am I Racist?. The Daily Wire columnist frequently participates in political debates.

