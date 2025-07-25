What is the Tea App? Matt Walsh slams the viral women-only app, claims it “should not be legal”

American conservative political commentator Matt Walsh recently criticized the viral Tea App for &quot;mocking&quot; men and &quot;insulting their appearance,&quot; asserting that it should not be legalized.Launched in 2023, the Tea App is a women-only platform that allows individuals to post photos and basic information about men they are dating or considering dating, such as their first name, age, and location. This is done in order to seek dating advice and personal experiences from other verified women, per Business Insider.Women can choose to give a man either a green flag (positive reaction), or a red flag (negative reaction), and leave a comment.&quot;Ask our anonymous community of women to make sure your date is safe, not a catfish, and not in a relationship,&quot; the Tea's app store description reads.Reviewing the app's purpose, in the July 25 episode of The Matt Walsh Show, host Matt Walsh claimed that it received significant criticism, particularly from men who found themselves featured on the platform and often subjected to lies and defamation.He said that these men ended up on the app without their consent, and only found out through women, as they could not access the platform themselves due to its women-only nature.&quot;They can't access it. They can't defend themselves. They're not allowed on it to defend themselves or kind of give their side of the story or anything like that,&quot; Walsh said.Walsh further argued that the app should not be legalized as it allows people to post &quot;defamatory claims&quot; against individuals who are barred from defending themselves.&quot;This [the Tea App] whole thing is terrible. Obviously, it should not be legal,&quot; Matt said.&quot;Sue them all&quot; — Matt Walsh slams the Tea AppElsewhere in the commentary video, Matt Walsh reiterated his belief that the app should not be &quot;legal&quot; and urged the men who have been &quot;targeted by the app&quot; to file a lawsuit against the women using it, as well as the app's creator.&quot;Sue them all so that they're all bankrupt for life. That's what should happen,&quot; Walsh said.Walsh described the app as a platform where women were talking negatively about men, &quot;tearing them apart and mocking them, insulting their appearance.&quot;&quot;A woman's dating a guy, posts his picture, says, 'Hey, anyone know anything about this guy?&quot; And then you get a whole bunch of comments from women making fun of him, saying he looks like a creep, calling him ugly. I mean, it's really ugly stuff itself,&quot; Walsh added.He also sarcastically pointed out that the purpose of the Tea app was to help women &quot;warn each other&quot; about the &quot;bad men who are out there.&quot; At the same time, he criticized the women on the app, labeling them as &quot;bad&quot; people for &quot;tearing apart men&quot; for their own &quot;pleasure.&quot;&quot;And also, if you feel like you need to be on an app like this, then you are the problem. I mean, if you find yourself constantly ending up with guys who are 'red flags' so much that you need an app to weed them out, then you're the problem,&quot; Walsh added.The Tea App, which rose to No. 1 on the US Apple App Store, was created by Sean Cook, who was inspired by his mother's &quot;terrifying experience with online dating,&quot; during which she was catfished and unknowingly dated men with criminal records, per the platform's official website.