“Long awaited by who?” — Matt Walsh mocks Netflix for the production of a live-action Captain Planet reboot

Reports have been emerging that the popular animated series Captain Planet is being adapted into a live-action series by Netflix. Although the streaming platform has not confirmed the news, a report from Variety claims that a reboot of Captain Planet and the Planeteers is in development. It further reported that Greg Berlanti and Leonardo DiCaprio are working with Netflix on the adaptation of the 1990s superhero series. The political commentator and podcaster Matt Walsh has given his reaction to the news in his July 23 podcast. Walsh didn't like the idea of a reboot and criticized the environmental superhero. Citing a report from Deadline, which called this reboot &quot;long-awaited,&quot; Walsh commented on the news.&quot;The long-awaited Captain Planet live-action reboot is coming. Long-awaited? By who exactly? I've never met anyone who's waiting for that. Have you? Has that ever come up in a conversation with anyone in your life at any point ever? That's what they're really waiting for,&quot; Matt Walsh said.He further accused Hollywood of &quot;recycling stuff&quot; and some other ideological allegations. Walsh also called the '90s superhero series &quot;lame.&quot;&quot;The millennial generation grew up on left-wing propaganda in a big way... And in some cases, the propaganda was more extreme... Captain Planet is a perfect example... Now, fortunately, it didn't work. I mean, the left-wing propaganda from Hollywood did work, but it didn't work from Captain Planet because the show was just so unfathomably lame,&quot; Walsh said.Walsh played several clips from the '90s show and slammed the superhero for giving only speech despite being more &quot;powerful than Superman.&quot;&quot;He had godlike superpowers, and he was more powerful than Superman, but all he ever did was fly onto the scene and give a speech, and then leave. That was it. Like a real waste of talent, honestly. A waste of skill. Yeah. It's like if the Hulk, the only thing he ever did was show up to, you know, open pickle jars,&quot; Walsh commented.Greg Berlanti and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly developing Captain Planet for NetflixThe popular series from the 90s was broadly based on resolving environmental issues affecting society. Now, reports are suggesting that an adaptation is in progress at Netflix. A July 17 report from Variety, based on sources, reported that several big names have joined forces for the project. As per the report, the following names have surfaced:Writer: Tara Hernandez (writer of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon)Executive producers: Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson via Appian Way.Studio: Warner Bros. Television.It is important to note that Netflix has not released any official confirmation regarding the reboot.The original animated show was aired on TBS. Conceived by Ted Turner, the series followed five teenagers who would tackle the environmental problems by summoning the superhero Captain Planet.Reports suggest that few other iterations of the series are in the works. In 2018, the news came that Glen Powell was writing a "Captain Planet" movie for Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.