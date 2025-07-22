Matt Walsh responds to Andrew Tate's take on marriage in light of Andy Byron's viral video, calls monogamy "supernatural"

On July 16, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught in a seemingly romantic moment with co-worker Kristin Cabot, leading to a scandal and drawing comments from many podcasters, including Andrew Tate. While many have been slamming Byron over the viral Coldplay concert &quot;kiss cam&quot; clip, Tate defended the ex-CEO.On July 20, Andrew Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, &quot;Monogamy is not natural for men.&quot; Political commentator and podcaster Matt Walsh reacted to Tate's comments on monogamy on the July 22 episode of his podcast.While slamming adultery during his The Matt Walsh Show episode, Walsh countered Andrew Tate's comments and linked non-monogamous nature to animals.&quot;Go down the list of animal species, and they almost all approach family formation the way that Andrew Tate prescribes. But the problem is that we are not monkeys or lizards or sharks. We are human beings. And my controversial contention is that we should act like it. Is monogamy natural? Even better, it's supernatural,&quot; Walsh said.Walsh added that in monogamy, a man and his wife were &quot;bound together by the vow they made,&quot; calling this above &quot;base instincts.&quot; He went on to say that this could be achieved by &quot;rejecting temptation&quot; and called it &quot;greater&quot; than any &quot;momentary pleasure.&quot; Walsh said that nothing was more &quot;manly&quot; or &quot;masculine&quot; than this.In the episode, Matt Walsh slammed both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot for their alleged adultery and said that any jokes made at their expense were &quot;justified.&quot;&quot;These two did something evil and shameful, and they did it brazenly in public in an arena surrounded by thousands of people, and now they're experiencing the consequences. And there is something incredibly absurd about the whole thing, which makes the jokes justified and inevitable, if not perhaps very nice,&quot; he said.Walsh also suggested criminalizing adultery and said that many other illegal acts were far &quot;less harmful than adultery.&quot; He went on to add an example, saying punching a stranger in the face was &quot;less evil&quot; than adultery.&quot;I could provide a laundry list of things that are, in order of magnitude, less harmful than adultery that are nonetheless illegal and should be... But even something like assault, you know, walking up to a stranger and punching him in the face, is clearly, in my mind, less evil and usually less harmful than adultery,&quot; Walsh added.Matt Walsh and Andrew Tate exchanged words on X in light of Andy Byron's viral Coldplay concert clipPeople across the internet have been sharing their opinions on the Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot scandal, and Matt Walsh did the same on July 17 through his X handle.He reacted to the viral clip of Byron, in which he was caught on the Jumbotron seemingly embracing his company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. Walsh wrote:&quot;One of my least popular (but still correct) opinions is that adultery should be a criminal offense punishable by serious prison time for both parties involved&quot;Andrew Tate reacted to Walsh's post on July 18 and said that Byron was &quot;allowed&quot; to commit adultery, but not Cabot. He wrote:&quot;Great way to put the nail in marriages coffin. Nobody gets married anymore because of women like her. Men are men, always have been and will be. Hes allowed. She isnt. Telling men if they touch another girl anypoint in their lives = financial decimation is why nobody gets married anymore.&quot;Matt Walsh disagreed with Andrew Tate and wrote back that loyalty and integrity were &quot;essential virtues for a man.&quot; He called a man cheating on his wife &quot;unmanly and weak.&quot;After the kiss cam moment went viral, Andy Byron resigned from the post of CEO. Astronomer Inc. confirmed his resignation via social media on July 19.