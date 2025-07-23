  • home icon
  • "Something doesn't add up" — Perez Hilton reacts as Dog the Bounty Hunter's step-grandson allegedly killed by his father—Shocking details explored

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 23, 2025 07:42 GMT
TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits &quot;FOX &amp; Friends&quot; at FOX Studios (Image via Getty)
TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits "FOX & Friends" at FOX Studios (Image via Getty)

In his recent blog, Perez Hilton shared insights into the tragic death of Anthony, the step-grandson of Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose father, Gregory Zecca, is accused of murdering him.

Reacting to the news, Perez Hilton shared the blog link on X, writing:

"I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but something doesn't add up HERE."
On Saturday, July 19, a 13-year-old died in an accidental shooting at an apartment on Sumter Grove Way in southern Florida. Law enforcement told TMZ it was an "isolated incident" and said they got the call around 8 PM ET.

Although no arrests have been made as of yet, insiders close to the situation told the outlet that Anthony was shot by Zecca, the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Francie Frane.

"The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants."

Following the news, Perez Hilton shared heartfelt words of support for Dog the Bounty Hunter's family on his blog.

"They also asked for privacy at this time as they grieve. We cannot imagine how difficult this is for them all. Our hearts go out to the entire family. Anthony was so, so young. R.I.P."
Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson placed on psychiatric hold

In a statement to the outlet, published on July 21, a representative for Dog the Bounty Hunter's family confirmed that Gregory Zecca has been placed on a psychiatric hold after allegedly killing his 13-year-old son.

The representative stated that Gregory has been deeply grieving the loss of his son, Anthony, and there were concerns about his well-being, specifically that he might take his own life. As a result, he has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, not due to any guilt regarding the alleged crime.

They also clarified that he is currently unable to speak to either law enforcement or family members because he is "heavily sedated."

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that when they arrived at the apartment, Anthony had lost a lot of blood. Despite giving CPR, he was pronounced dead at 10:21 PM.

According to the report, Dog the Bounty Hunter's step-grandson was shot in the neck, and the gun was found on the kitchen island. Meanwhile, through a representative, Francie Frane, who shares Gregory with her late husband, provided a statement to the outlet, saying:

"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

In an interview with TMZ Live in May 2020, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed that Francie Frane lost her partner just six months before he lost his wife, Beth Chapman. He shared that they began talking on the phone, "crying and consoling," which eventually led to their marriage.

"With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other," he added.

Dog the Bounty Hunter tied the knot to Francis Frane in 2021 after both of their previous partner passed away from cancer. He has been married six times before, and has a total of 13 kids.

