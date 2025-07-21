Missing minutes, timeline flaws & more: Perez Hilton critiques Epstein prison video after metadata allegedly unveils tampering evidence

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to the Epstein prison video, which was released by President Donald Trump‘s administration last week. In a July 15, 2025, article published by Wired, it was reported that the newly exposed metadata disclosed that nearly three minutes of footage was allegedly cut from the only functioning camera near Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell.Notably, the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation called it a “full raw” surveillance video. The footage showed the activities in the area around his cell the night before the convicted financier was found dead.On Sunday, July 20, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his X account as well as his website and critiqued the alleged tampered footage. The post that linked to an article on his blog was captioned:“Nothing to see here - literally! #DonaldTrump”Meanwhile, in his blog post, Hilton noted the missing minutes, timeline flaws, and more in the video evidence. After the footage was released by the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, the media personality claimed the Trump administration was refusing to show any further evidence against anyone else involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring.Perez Hilton questions Trump administration over the alleged tampered Epstein prison videoPerez Hilton claimed that the surveillance footage was released by the Trump administration as “proof” to confirm that no person went inside Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell. The video evidence seemingly pointed towards the verification that the financier had hanged himself in August 2019 in his prison cell. The media personality took to his blog to share his thoughts about it. He wrote:“We mean… this is what they told us was the raw footage? How can we trust anything they say about Epstein???”Hilton discussed how the video was used to debunk all the conspiracy theories about Epstein being murdered while awaiting his trial. However, he noted that the footage was allegedly tampered with using the software Adobe Premiere Pro, as per metadata analysis.Meanwhile, according to Wired, some experts who verified the footage as well as the code behind it claimed that there were two videos that had been stitched together. The video file was reportedly edited and saved “several times” for more than three and a half hours on May 23, 2025. The analysis revealed that the file was initially created at 4:48 pm ET and then last modified at 8:16 pm the same day.Notably, the final video also allegedly showed tampering of one plus minutes missing. As per the media outlet, the video clock jumped from 11:58:58 directly to 12:00:00. Attorney General Pam Bondi also commented on the time jump, reasoning that it was due to a “nightly reset” of the surveillance cameras.Perez Hilton, in his blog, also discussed the analysis of metadata, which showed that there was “a full 2 minutes and 53 seconds” missing from one of the first clips. The clip was originally 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 16 seconds long. This cut was allegedly made milliseconds before the 11:58:58 recording gap.The almost 11-hour-long video was reportedly released as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to show their full commitment to investigating the New York-based sex offender’s case. However, it has since raised questions about Epstein’s death, alleged editing, assembling, and more.According to Forbes, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy in New York in July 2019. While awaiting his trial on the alleged abuse of underage girls, the financier was found dead in his jail cell in August of the same year.Notably, the irregularities in the record, as well as the lack of security camera footage from inside his jail cell, sparked conspiracy theories from several media personalities. Meanwhile, before his arrest, the financier was allegedly connected to several billionaires, politicians, and scientists.