"WAY TOO LENIENT!"—Perez Hilton outraged over man’s sentence after he “mutilated and decapitated” girl before watching p*rn & trying to buy cocaine

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has recently reacted to the prison sentence of a man convicted of decapitating his girlfriend in November 2024. The 27-year-old Ewan Methven was sentenced on Monday to a minimum of 23 years for murdering his girlfriend, Phoenix Spencer-Horn, in their shared apartment in the Scottish town of East Kilbride.After killing her girlfriend, the man tried to establish that she was still alive by using her phone and even texting her mother from her phone. Two days after the killing, he admitted his crime and was arrested. Hilton reported he pleaded guilty last month in court and has now been sentenced.However, Perez Hilton questioned the punishment for such a heinous crime in his blog. He also took to X on July 18 and wrote,&quot;British courts are WAY TOO LENIENT! He did not get enough time!&quot;Perez Hilton reported that the man killed his girlfriend and then &quot;mutilated and decapitated&quot; the body in an attempt to cover up the crime, as claimed by the prosecutor Christopher McKenna. Citing police documents obtained by the BBC, Hilton described the crime in his blog and wrote,&quot;Ewan Methven, 27, launched a deranged attack against her in their shared apartment. He reportedly strangled then stabbed her 20 times across her body with three different knives, including in her face and buttocks. But the fatal plunge was the one driven into her chest.&quot;Perez Hilton reported that, further in his attempt to veil the crime, he drove his girlfriend's car and used her social media. He also tried to buy drugs from her phone and watched p*rn on it.&quot;[He] then carried on to search up porn 170 times and attempted to buy cocaine!!!,&quot; Hilton reported.Perez Hilton also conveyed condolences to the deceased's family and questioned if the sentence is enough.&quot;What a truly, truly evil situation. We hope the Spencer-Horn family feels some semblance of justice seeing Methven getting locked up. Rest in peace, Phoenix... Do YOU think 23 years is enough??,&quot; Perez Hilton wrote.Inside the murder case Perez Hilton covered on his blogAccording to a BBC report, on November 16, 2024, postman Ewan Methven texted his girlfriend, Phoenix Spencer-Horn, saying her waitress shift made him feel &quot;lonely.&quot; He later ordered food and waited for her. When she got home, they had dinner.Later that night, he strangled and decapitated her. For two days, he tried to hide the crime. On November 18, he called emergency services and reported what he had done.He accepted the crime and told police that he was on cocaine and had &quot;blacked out&quot; when the incident took place. He also revealed to investigators that he decapitated her body as he "could not stay here with her like that."Ewan Methven pleaded guilty on June 17 in the High Court in Glasgow and was sentenced on Monday.In a letter, Methven expressed his remorse and wrote,"I know how loved Phoenix was and how she made her family complete. I cannot believe I have taken her from them."As per the BBC, a fundraising page collected money to cover the funeral costs. The victim's family donated a substantial portion to the Women's Aid charity.