After a spokesperson for the makers of Sesame Street clarified that Elmo's X account was hacked and used to upload a series of antisemitic and racist posts, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton sarcastically questioned whether Elon Musk &quot;[hacked] Elmo himself.&quot;Reacting to the reports on July 18, Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website on X.&quot;Did Elon hack Elmo himself?&quot; Hilton captioned the post.In his blog, Hilton stated that the Sesame Street character's X account was hacked on July 13 and used to post &quot;absolutely disgusting messages,&quot; including alleged antisemitic and racist posts, as well as references to President Trump and the infamous Epstein files.Hilton further described the disturbing posts uploaded on Elmo's account, calling them &quot;beyond icky.&quot; One such post contained explicit anti-Semitic comments and a controversial statement involving President Trump and late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.&quot;Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD D*E. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED,&quot; the post stated.Reacting to the now-deleted posts, Hilton remarked:&quot;What. The. F**k.&quot;Hilton added that another post directly tagged President Trump's X account, demanding that he release the Epstein files.&quot;RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F**KER,&quot; the post read.For context, on July 7, 2025, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a two-page memo concluding the investigation into Epstein's death, per the BBC. The memo stated that there was no &quot;incriminating&quot; client list or &quot;credible evidence of Epstein blackmailing prominent individuals.Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton noted that additional screenshots of the now-deleted post contained &quot;alleged transphobic and homophobic slurs.&quot;So, so awful. Just nasty behavior, and to do it on an account for Sesame Street of all things?!&quot; Hilton remarked.&quot;No one at the organization was involved&quot; — Elmo's X account issues statement on the &quot;abhorrent&quot; postsOn July 16, Elmo's X account shared a statement claiming that the Sesame Street character's account was &quot;briefly hacked by an outside party, in spite of the security measures in place.&quot;&quot;We strongly condemn the abhorrent antisemitic and racist content, and the account has since been secured. These posts in no way reflect the values of Sesame Workshop or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved,&quot; the statement added.A few days after the chatbot Grok made antisemitic comments and praised Hitler, offensive messages appeared on a Sesame Street character's X account. After users complained, the platform said on July 9 that it had added new safeguards to stop the AI from posting hate speech.&quot;We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved,&quot; the statement reads.Meanwhile, Elmo's official X account, with more than 650,000 followers, has been recovered.