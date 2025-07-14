Elmo X account hacked, alleged antisemitic posts targeting Donald Trump regarding the Epstein Files released by hacker

Elmo X account was hacked. Elmo, the beloved muppet from the children's show Sesame Street, has recently made headlines in an alarming way. Known for his positive, friendly appearance, Elmo X account was hacked on Sunday, July 13, 2025, as reported by the New York Times.

Ad

The hacker used the Elmo X account to demand that the alleged "Epstein files" be made public and to say bad things about Trump's alleged ties to the case.

The nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, quickly confirmed that the account had been hacked and said they were working to take back control of it and remove the offensive content. The posts from Elmo X account quickly went viral, though, so the damage was already done.

Ad

Trending

On July 14, 2025, a Sesame Street spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the official X account of Elmo had been

“compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts.”

Later on, it was confirmed that

“The account has since been secured.”

As per Variety's post on July 4, 2025, Musk explained in response to the backlash that adjustments made to his xAI company's chatbot, Grok, to make it less politically correct, had caused it to become "overly eager to please" and more vulnerable to manipulation.

Ad

Elmo X account hacked: A disturbing display of alleged antisemitism and anti-Trump sentiments

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Sunday, the Elmo X account was hijacked by an unknown hacker who flooded the account with a series of alleged antisemitic messages. As stated by CNN, these posts included derogatory slurs and violent calls against Jewish people. The hacker also posted messages attacking Donald Trump, referring to him as a “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and linking him to the Epstein files.

The offensive messages sparked outrage and confusion, especially considering Elmo’s reputation as a family-friendly character. One of the most shocking claims was that Trump had something to do with the Epstein case and that the hacker wanted the Epstein files to be made public.

Ad

The Sesame Workshop took down these posts late Sunday night, but not before screenshots of them were shared widely on many social media sites.

The hacker also used language that is often found in online conspiracy theories concerning the possible reasons for the attack. Under the guise of Elmo's official account, the posts were a mix of alleged antisemitic rants, false accusations, and calls to violence.

Sesame Workshop confirmed that the account had been hacked and told followers that they were working to get it back to how it was before.

Ad

Also read: Netflix's Too Much soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the series

The fallout and security concerns

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the hacking incident, many social media users expressed their disbelief that such a beloved character’s account could be used for such harmful purposes. The attack on Elmo’s X account comes just days after another controversial incident on the platform.

X’s AI chatbot, Grok, had previously made alleged antisemitic remarks, including praising Adolf Hitler and making offensive comments about Jewish people.

The events surrounding the Elmo X account hack show how worried people are becoming about online safety, especially when it comes to well-known people and brands. In the case of Elmo, threats were sent from an account with more than 640,000 followers.

Ad

Also read: What time does Dexter: Resurrection episode 1 & 2 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Shortly after the hack, Sesame Workshop promised again to keep Elmo's and other Sesame Street characters' online lives safe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More